Iconic Prawner boat to have permanent home in Morecambe

One of the few remaining Morecambe Bay Prawners, or ‘nobbies’ as they are more affectionately known, is to have a new permanent home in Morecambe following the award of a £4,000 grant from Morecambe Town Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its height a fleet of around 100 Prawners fished the Bay out of Morecambe, including the 32-ft long Spray.

Originally built in 1896 by Crossfields of Arnside for Mr John Gardiner of Morecambe, Spray is now being lovingly restored by the Morecambe Bay Prawner Trust: a charity with plans to preserve and maintain her in sailing condition, offering a chance for people to learn more about the historic social and cultural role of fishing on the Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant awarded by Morecambe Town Council will be used to fund the laying of a permanent mooring in Morecambe, the replacement of her bowsprit, upgrading safety and navigational equipment to ensure she is seaworthy, and help continue the ongoing restoration.

Iconic fishing boat Spray set sail on a new journey 130 years after she was first launched in Morecambe Bay.

The grant award is being match-funded by the Morecambe Bay Prawner Trust.

Councillor Jason Slater, chairperson of Morecambe Town Council’s Community Grants Committee, said: “With much of Morecambe's maritime heritage being preserved over at the Maritime Museum in Lancaster, we were enthused by the Trust’s passion to make this a living, breathing heritage attraction sited in Morecambe.

"The town grew out of the historic fishing villages of Bare, Torrisholme and Poulton, and the industry's importance to the town is immortalised in the Morecambe and Heysham borough coat of arms. “So it’s going to be a wonderful sight to see this nostalgic emblem of our town’s proud past brought back to life and sailing on the Bay once again.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe Town Council present a £4,000 grant to the Morecambe Bay Prawner Trust which will allow a historic fishing vessel to return permanently to Morecambe.

Alasdair Simpson, of the Morecambe Bay Prawner Trust, said: “We are delighted that Morecambe Town Council have awarded us a grant for Spray. It will help us achieve our ambition of bringing Spray back to Morecambe. Morecambe Bay Prawners are an important part of the Town's heritage.”

The Trust acquired Spray in March 2024. She is currently moored at Glasson Marina, where a group of volunteers have been working on her guided by a professional shipwright.

Once restored, the Trust plans to sail her regularly off the Promenade during the summer and shoulder months, as well as plans to work with other organisations in Morecambe to create opportunities for young people to go out on her.

People are invited to join the Trust for a small membership fee, all of which goes towards the project.