Iconic old Lancaster power station building where fire raged last year to feature in new exhibition

By Louise Bryning
Published 21st May 2024, 08:00 BST
An iconic and controversial industrial building in Lancaster will be the focus of a new exhibition in the city this summer.

The old Williamson’s power station, most recently used by Supa Skips and the scene of a massive fire at the end of last year, is the subject of the exhibition by Lancaster printmaker and artist, Hannah Corbett.

The Dukes will host A Recent History of Williamson’s Power Station, showcasing Hannah’s talent in capturing the allure of industrial and derelict landscapes.

The exhibition will also include rarely seen historical photos, loaned from Lancaster Museums of the Lune Mills Industrial Estate, showing Williamson’s linoleum empire at its height and giving an insight into the scale of the works.

The former Williamson's power station was ravaged by fire.

A1 Supa Skips operated from the building for several years but had its waste permit withdrawn by the Environment Agency in November 2022 after collapsing into administration.

Fire broke out there in December 2023 with Lancaster City Council shouldering most of the clean-up costs totalling £1.4 million. Earlier this year, it recouped almost £765,000 from the government.

The Environment Agency is currently conducting a criminal investigation into operations on the site.

One of the images which will be displayed at Hannah Corbett's exhibition.One of the images which will be displayed at Hannah Corbett's exhibition.
One of the images which will be displayed at Hannah Corbett's exhibition.

In her spare time, Hannah loves wandering around deserted industrial estates, seeking out piles of old tyres or peering into the broken windows of disused factories.

Utilising the time-honoured techniques of printmaking and ink drawings, her work offers a fresh perspective on the beauty found within these environments.

Hannah’s previous work has received international recognition, notably her ink drawing of The Firehouse from Ghostbusters featured in the promotional campaign for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

A Recent History of Williamson’s Power Station runs from July 10 to August 31.

