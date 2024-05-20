Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former firefighter from Carnforth who sustained a brain injury in a motorbike crash is finally getting his independence back.

Geoff Sackville-Wiggins was seriously hurt when his bike was hit by a car in Carnforth. He was in a coma for four weeks. His right arm was also damaged and he was diagnosed with a brain injury. He was aged 33 at the time.

His stepdaughter, who was with him at the time, suffered a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the crash in 2009, Geoff, from Dock Acres, Warton, instructed specialist injury lawyers to help him access the rehabilitation and therapies required to maximise his recovery. He’s also been supported by Irwin Mitchell’s court of protection experts who’ve helped him with financial and welfare matters.

Geoff Sackville-Wiggins with his two-year-old daughter, Ivy,

Now 15 years on following extensive rehabilitation, Geoff, 48, has successfully regained the capacity to manage his own finances.

He’s now joining with his legal team in marking Action For Brain Injury Week by speaking out on this latest recovery milestone.

Sally Murphy, an expert court of protection lawyer at Irwin Mitchell supporting Geoff, said: “Taking back control of his finances is a major milestone in Geoff’s recovery, and evidence of how he’s continuing to reclaim more of his old life and independence thanks to the specialist rehabilitation he has in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overcoming his injuries hasn’t been easy for Geoff but he has shown such determination and bravery over the years. It’s been a privilege to have been able to assist him on his journey.

Geoff Sackville-Wiggins before he sustained a brain injury in a motorbike crash.

“It’s amazing to see how far he’s come and how his confidence has grown. We hope his story will inspire others impacted by brain injury to not let it stop them from living life as help and support is out there.”

Due to his brain injury, Geoff lost his job as a firefighter.

Around 10 years later, he went on to secure a place at university where he was training to become a counsellor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly however, Geoff had to give it up during his final year after one of his twin daughters was diagnosed with a rare terminal liver cancer, aged just 21. She died two years later.

Geoff hopes to be able to return to university in the future so he can retrain in something he enjoys and get back into work again. He spends much of his spare time with his two-year-old daughter, Ivy, and also enjoys photography.

He said: “In the years since my injury, I’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs. In particular, losing my daughter to cancer was nothing short of traumatic and something I don’t think I’ll ever get over.

“What made it worse was despite the amazing support I had from family, my social circle got smaller after the accident. It was incredibly difficult to come to terms with.

“This wasn’t helped by the fact I lost my job. I’ve always been stubborn and determined though and I think this has been a factor in getting my life back on track. Getting back into education also really helped me so I hope to continue on this path.

“The most important milestone in my recovery though is that I’m now able to make my own decisions again on important matters such as my finances. My independence is returning bit by bit and I want others to know what’s possible when you put your mind to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff added: “None of this would have been possible without the support provided by Irwin Mitchell.”