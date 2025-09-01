This year marks a milestone for one of Lancaster’s most iconic independent shops.

Renes, in Common Garden Street, is celebrating 70 years of bringing style, service and individuality to generations of women.

Founded in 1955 by Nana Rene, the shop quickly became a destination for quality fashion and for warm, personal service. Over the decades, it has been lovingly guided through three generations of the same family, each one keeping the spirit of independence alive while adapting to the times.

Many loyal customers fondly recall shopping at Renes with their mothers and grandmothers, making this anniversary as much about community and family as it is about fashion.

Seventy years on, Renes remains steadfastly true to its roots. The boutique is known not only for carefully curated collections, from everyday wear to statement occasion pieces, but also for the kind of one-to-one service that sets independents apart.

“We’ve always believed that fashion is personal,” said owner Tiffany Moore. “It’s about listening to our customers, understanding what they want and helping them feel their very best.”

Looking ahead, the Renes team is focused on bringing some exciting new brands to Lancaster and continuing to evolve while still staying true to their core promise – stylish clothing, tailored advice and a warm welcome.

Tiffany said: "While online shopping remains part of the mix, the heart of the business is still the boutique experience, something that cannot be replicated by algorithms or faceless checkouts.”

To mark its anniversary, Renes will be hosting a special celebratory event on Sunday September 21 at Leighton Hall in Carnforth.

Guests can look forward to an afternoon of fashion, fizz, canapés and live music. There will also be a fascinating showcase of Renes style through the decades.

Each ticket will include a luxury goodie bag and all the proceeds will go to St John’s Hospice in Lancaster, a charity which is close to the Renes family’s heart.

Tiffany added: “Renes at 70 is a story of resilience, independence and community spirit and with its eyes firmly on the future, this Lancaster institution is still setting the standard for style.”