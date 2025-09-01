Lancaster cafe shuts down but will reopen as new business

By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Sep 2025, 10:29 BST
A Lancaster vegan cafe has ceased trading but will be reopening later this month as a new business.

The Herbarium plant-based eatery on Great John Street, Lancaster put a message on Facebook.

Most Popular

A spokesman for The Herbarium said: “Today, The Herbarium will cease trading.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve been told not to be so open, but I don’t believe there’s any shame in the truth. We have worked incredibly hard.

The Herbarium in Lancaster has ceased trading but will reopen as a new business later this month.placeholder image
The Herbarium in Lancaster has ceased trading but will reopen as a new business later this month.

"The reality is that independent hospitality is struggling everywhere: overburdened, unfairly taxed, and too often set up to fail. We aren’t the first, and sadly we won’t be the last.

“But this isn’t the end of the story. We’ve chosen to start again — because there are 15 wonderful people who work here, seven small businesses who call this building home, and a community that we believe still needs what we do.

“We know we need to make some big changes, which is why we’re taking a short break to get everything in order. Our doors will reopen on Friday September 19 at 9am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When we open as our new business, our focus will be even clearer: gut health–focused food, a fresh grab-and-go fridge, everything homemade from scratch, and a big push on outside catering — all while keeping the inventive and unique menus you’ve come to love.

“As some have already guessed, we will also be broadening our offering to include vegetarian options, so that we can keep our space alive and continue serving our community.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone who has supported us so far.”

Related topics:LancasterFacebook
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice