Lancaster cafe shuts down but will reopen as new business

A Lancaster vegan cafe has ceased trading but will be reopening later this month as a new business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Herbarium plant-based eatery on Great John Street, Lancaster put a message on Facebook.

A spokesman for The Herbarium said: “Today, The Herbarium will cease trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been told not to be so open, but I don’t believe there’s any shame in the truth. We have worked incredibly hard.

The Herbarium in Lancaster has ceased trading but will reopen as a new business later this month.

"The reality is that independent hospitality is struggling everywhere: overburdened, unfairly taxed, and too often set up to fail. We aren’t the first, and sadly we won’t be the last.

“But this isn’t the end of the story. We’ve chosen to start again — because there are 15 wonderful people who work here, seven small businesses who call this building home, and a community that we believe still needs what we do.

“We know we need to make some big changes, which is why we’re taking a short break to get everything in order. Our doors will reopen on Friday September 19 at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we open as our new business, our focus will be even clearer: gut health–focused food, a fresh grab-and-go fridge, everything homemade from scratch, and a big push on outside catering — all while keeping the inventive and unique menus you’ve come to love.

“As some have already guessed, we will also be broadening our offering to include vegetarian options, so that we can keep our space alive and continue serving our community.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone who has supported us so far.”