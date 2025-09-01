Lancaster cafe shuts down but will reopen as new business
A spokesman for The Herbarium said: “Today, The Herbarium will cease trading.
“I’ve been told not to be so open, but I don’t believe there’s any shame in the truth. We have worked incredibly hard.
"The reality is that independent hospitality is struggling everywhere: overburdened, unfairly taxed, and too often set up to fail. We aren’t the first, and sadly we won’t be the last.
“But this isn’t the end of the story. We’ve chosen to start again — because there are 15 wonderful people who work here, seven small businesses who call this building home, and a community that we believe still needs what we do.
“We know we need to make some big changes, which is why we’re taking a short break to get everything in order. Our doors will reopen on Friday September 19 at 9am.
“When we open as our new business, our focus will be even clearer: gut health–focused food, a fresh grab-and-go fridge, everything homemade from scratch, and a big push on outside catering — all while keeping the inventive and unique menus you’ve come to love.
“As some have already guessed, we will also be broadening our offering to include vegetarian options, so that we can keep our space alive and continue serving our community.
“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to everyone who has supported us so far.”