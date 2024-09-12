A well-known Victorian building in Lancaster is about to be reborn as a healthcare hub and pharmacy.

Closed for more than a decade, concerns had been growing at the declining condition of the former Bensons for Beds store on Brock Street.

In recent months, extensive renovation and building work being carried out on site has created mounting speculation about future plans for the heritage Victorian building.

Now husband and wife team Tariq and Nabila Malik, practising pharmacists in Lancaster for more than 20 years, have confirmed they are moving and expanding services from their two established city centre pharmacies into a bespoke new pharmacy and healthcare hub at the former Oddfellows Hall, built in 1844.

Relocating from their original Ullswater Road premises to Dalton Square in 2007, the busy pharmacy and its subsidiary on King Street gained a reputation for seven days a week accessibility, friendly and experienced staff, and a wide range of healthcare provisions and services, all of which are set to continue and expand further at the new premises.

“It’s the biggest project we’ve ever been involved in, but the whole team are really excited about bringing this heritage building back to life, making more services even more easily accessible to our community,” said Nabila.

“Four consulting rooms, for example, will give us scope for everything from confidential conversations, cholesterol and blood pressure checks, to ongoing support for giving up smoking and other health services.”

One room will be dedicated solely to travel vaccinations. With increasing requests for standard jabs plus inoculations for any exotic destination imaginable and travel advice, Nabila is the only independent pharmacist qualified to offer this service in Lancaster town centre.

All services and staff from the current Dalton Square and King Street pharmacies will transfer over to Brock Street for the grand opening on Monday November 4.

The new Brock Street Pharmacy (Health and Travel Clinic) will be open seven days a week and expects to be busier than ever, including on-the-spot services designed to take pressure off stretched NHS providers.

Nabila said: “Pharmacists are highly qualified, and people rely on our knowledge and understanding to assist with many healthcare queries and issues.

“However, many don’t know we can now provide prescription medication directly for many common complaints including ear infections, UTIs, sore throats, sinusitis, infected insect bites, impetigo and shingles.

“Helping people start feeling better much quicker than waiting for GP appointments, Pharmacy First also takes pressure off doctors meaning you can see yours quicker when you really need to.”

Manager Ruth Laverty said: “I’ll feel sad to leave this building after nearly 18 years but there’s such excitement about starting somewhere new.”

She added: "We’ll still be dog friendly and this new location means the teams from both shops will be working together helping our existing customers and hopefully lots of new faces too”.