Closed Lancaster shop in prime city centre location for sale priced £150k

Located in popular Sir Simon’s Arcade, the premises occupies a prominent corner position with high footfall.

It also boasts large, elegant windows, is spread over two floors and is vacant with no-chain freehold.

Pedestrianised streets add to its appeal.

As you walk under the archway from Lancaster's main retail thoroughfare, Market Street, you see Sir Simon's Arcade etched in the granite flag like a Hollywood Star – and well it might be as this is a prime retail position in the city.

It’s fair to say this charming little street couldn't be better positioned for footfall.

There is an enchanting range of retail premises and a coffee shop with outside seating inviting your customers to stop and enjoy the ambience

The three large front shop windows are elegant and offer the perfect advertising space.

Around the shop floor you will find seven well placed double sockets and there are six ceiling spotlight clusters so whatever your plans, the space will work well.

A concealed rear door allows emergency access into the rear private car park/courtyard whilst not affecting the visual appeal of the interior.

You will find a handy cleaning cupboard concealed in the same way and there is an under stairs cupboard too.

The first floor space is also generous and could offer a more private show room or office space dependent on the business needs.

There is a kitchen area on this level and a separate WC. These staff comfort areas have key coded secure access.

The premises benefits from a CCTV system and downstairs the windows all have shutters with one being electric.

Priced at £150,000, the property is marketed by Lancastrian Estates, 101 Riversway House, Morecambe Road, Lancaster, LA1 2RX. Call 01524 555800 or email [email protected]

1 . Sir Simon's Arcade, Lancaster This prime city centre property with commercial retail space has elegant windows and two floors. Photo: Lancastrian Estates Photo Sales