Iconic Gillows building in Lancaster sold by owners CityBlock

Lancaster-based student accommodation provider, CityBlock, has completed the transfer of ownership of the historic Gillows building on North Road to an Oxford-based investment company.

CityBlock is no longer responsible for the management of the building, student welfare or customer care, with all aspects of management transferring to Homes for Students early next month.

CityBlock is a family-owned provider of high-quality student accommodation.

In 2019 the company completed a full renovation of the famous Gillows building, which it repurposed from an empty building - once a furniture factory and latterly a nightclub - to provide it with a new lease of life.

Sympathetic to the architectural heritage of the Grade II listed building, CityBlock retained features such as the iconic staircase and stained glass windows.

For the past six years CityBlock successfully managed the property, which currently houses 96 students.

Trevor Bargh, CEO at CityBlock, said: “Originally in 1998 we had the opportunity to purchase the historic Gillows building and convert it to retail and late-night leisure.

"Being such a local landmark, which was built in 1882, it deserved to be preserved while being brought up to the standards of the modern day.

"Through a lot of care and attention we then repurposed the building into student accommodation, welcoming our first students in 2019.

“We’re truly proud of what we have achieved to preserve this piece of our city’s history, but after six years, it’s now time to hand the building on to new owners.”

As part of the sale, CityBlock’s Reading development, Berkshire House, has also transferred to the new owners.

CityBlock retains the ownership and management of two further purpose-built and high-end developments in Lancaster on Penny Street and Marton Street, which together house over

130 UK and international students, and four commercial tenants.

CityBlock operations director, Alison Bargh said: “Transferring ownership of the properties is not a decision CityBlock has taken lightly.

"The student’s needs and their quality of life is in the forefront of our minds at all times; to move away from developments that we have invested many years in takes serious

consideration.

"Knowing we have provided thousands of students with the highest quality facilities and amenities for many years gives us peace of mind that we are leaving behind a very

worthwhile legacy.”