Iconic former Lancaster church and cinema building opens its doors to welcome new tenants

Chiptech, a company distinguished with double Red Rose Awards in 2023, has moved into historic Palatine Hall in Dalton Square.

The company specialises in manufacturing and supplying cutting-edge Digital Assistive Technology products and services to local authorities, housing and insurance companies throughout the UK.

Under the leadership of CEO David Hammond, Chiptech is now infusing renewed vitality into one of Lancaster's splendid heritage buildings.

Making the move from Lancaster University’s Health and Innovation Centre to Palatine Hall, a 12,500-square-foot edifice originally constructed as a Roman Catholic church, later repurposed as a cinema, then offices, Chiptech has ambitious plans for its future.

The company is investing significantly to modernise and safeguard its headquarters, enlisting the specialised expertise of local architects, HPA.

Recognising the significance of local connections, Chiptech is maintaining 85% of its supply chain within Lancashire. Demonstrating a commitment to the community, they sponsor the men’s and women’s teams of Lancaster FC, Dollies in the Community scheme, and support local children’s clubs which promote health and teamwork.

Additionally, Chiptech plays pivotal roles in local events such as Lancaster BID Christmas Toy Appeal benefiting local charities and Lancaster on Ice’s Chiptech Wheel, seeing the value of bringing people into the city.

Chiptech, within its four years of trading, has secured 40% of the digital Telecare market, leading the way in providing new life safety and assisted living products to support the Analog to Digital connectivity switchover in 2025.

With more than 100,000 digital lifeline products already in use, the company has provided savings of approximately £500 million to NHS, social care and home care costs and has saved many lives, as well as facilitated wider independence for elderly and vulnerable individuals. Looking ahead, Chiptech will be entering the European market in the medium term.

Chiptech’s growth and investment within the Lancaster District will be accompanied by an increase in job opportunities covering technical, customer support and administrative roles.