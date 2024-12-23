I was determined to walk again: accident survivor speaks out a year after being hit by a car in Lancaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A year after suffering life-changing injuries following an accident in Lancaster city centre, Graham Layton is on the road to recovery and enjoying a family Christmas.

On the morning of December 7, 2023, Graham was on his way to work and parked in King Street to buy his lunch from Tesco Express. As he put it in his car, he dropped his drink and when bent down to pick it up, he was hit by another car.

“I had a feeling of being pushed forward and woke up on the floor. I knew instantly that I couldn’t feel my legs and I was slipping in and out of consciousness,” said Graham, 41.

A passerby rang for an ambulance. Graham handed her his phone to ring his wife, Hayley. They had married just four months before.

Graham Layton is on the road to recovery and looking forward to a family Christmas.

Hayley, at their Haylot Square home, rushed to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, only to be told that Graham wasn’t inside but that there had been an accident nearby.

She ran to King Street where she saw Graham on the ground. She stayed with him for more than an hour as paramedics tried to carefully extricate him from the scene.

Graham’s injuries, which included a broken back, two broken legs and a head wound, were so serious that he was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital’s major trauma unit.

He underwent a seven hour back operation followed by leg surgery the following day. A week later, he had a second back operation.

Graham's first time in a wheelchair.

“Getting hit by the car wasn’t the worst thing, it’s everything that comes after,” said Graham.

His system shut down for five weeks, leaving him unable to go to the toilet so a catheter was fitted. It was Christmas Eve by the time he left the major trauma unit for another ward at the RPH where he stayed until February.

“Not being with my family last Christmas was very difficult although they did visit at every opportunity,” said Graham who has a daughter, Sophie, 13.

“When I got the news that I was moving to Southport Spinal Unit, I cried because I knew then that I was on the road to recovery.

Graham with his wife Hayley.

“However, when I asked if I might walk again, I was told to manage my expectations but I had made my mind up that I was going to walk and stay positive.”

And although he can’t walk very far, Graham can now walk with a limp although spinal chord damage has left him with hypersensitive skin, he has pins and needles in his right leg, painful toes, struggles to stand and is on a lot of medication.

He uses a wheelchair and a mobility scooter but can now drive a motability vehicle, giving the family opportunities to get out and about.

Hayley doesn’t drive so had to rely on Graham’s sister, Samantha, and other friends and family to take her to Preston and Southport to see him.

Graham is pictured the first time he could stand up after the accident.

Graham puts his recovery mainly down to Sandpipers, a respite hotel for people with disabilities in Southport which sadly closed down recently.

It was there that he started swimming daily, which he still does, and was able to stand up for the first time in months with a frame.

“Without Ben, my physio there, I wouldn’t have been able to walk again. He changed my life.”

After a couple of months and some trial home visits, Graham eventually returned to Lancaster at Easter.

“I was told that I could either be in a bed downstairs or go into a care home so that spurred me on. It was nice to be home but everything was more difficult and still is.”

Graham Layton with his wife Hayley and daughter Sophie.

Some adaptations have been made to the house though Graham still has difficulty getting up the stairs and struggles with everyday tasks like putting on his shoes but said he’s learning something new every day.

The couple have applied for a more suitable home, ideally a bungalow, but like many are now on the housing register.

For several years, Graham ran local pubs and clubs including Bentleys, Cuba and The Lounge, following in the footsteps of his dad, Les, a former landlord at The Three Mariners. For the past 11 years, he has worked for Dennison Trailers as a team leader.

Although they’ve offered him an office job, his injuries are such that he can’t sit or stand for any time so can’t consider returning at present.

Hayley had been due to start working for Dennison’s too just days before the accident so is now a full-time carer and the family are living on Universal Credit. They’ve received two interim compensation payments but expect it to be years before Graham is fully compensated.

However, they have been overwhelmed by local people’s support who have donated towards a Gofundme appeal set up by their friends, Paul and MaryJo Yeates and Graham’s sister, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tragic-accident-changes-lives-of-wonderful-family

“The generosity of people in Lancaster and Morecambe, and further afield has been amazing. We could not have got through it without them,” said Hayley.

“It could have been a lot worse, Graham might not have been here.”

Graham has no ill will towards the driver whose car hit him. He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, and received a four month suspended sentence, a 12 month community order and was banned from driving for two years.

However, the couple would be delighted if they could be reunited with the woman, possibly a nurse, who called for an ambulance following the accident.

“I would just like to thank her and give her a big hug,” said Graham.

The couple also want to thank the NHS, all their friends, family and neighbours who have helped and supported them during the past year.

Said Graham: “We’re now looking forward to a fun Christmas, a lot different to last year.”