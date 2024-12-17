23 precious pictures of this year's Lancaster and Morecambe primary school Christmas nativity plays

By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 11:05 BST
These wonderful photos capture the magic of school nativity plays this Christmas.

They are from primary schools across the Lancaster district and the youngsters pictured look like they were having a jolly good time.

No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too.

For your souvenir copy, these pictures will also appear in the Lancaster Guardian on January 2.

1. Ryelands Primary School

2. St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Lancaster

3. Over Kellet Wilson's Endowed Church of England Primary School

4. Skerton St Luke's CE Primary School Reception

