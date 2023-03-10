News you can trust since 1837
Historic Lancaster square to host big Coronation Party with music, entertainment and fun for all the family

A huge street party offering fun for all the family will be held in Lancaster to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

By Debbie Butler
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 11:05am

Lancaster BID has revealed that plans are under way for the event in Dalton Square, which will take place on Sunday May 7 – the day after the coronation ceremony takes place at Westminster Abbey in London.

The square will be filled with live music and entertainment for the coronation celebration, and will end with an outdoor cinema showing movies on a big screen in the evening.

The Coronation Party will take place in Dalton Square, Lancaster.
Deckchairs will be put out with members of the public invited to bring their own picnics and make a day of it.

A brass band, fairground rides, acrobat school, stilt walkers and face painting are also planned.

The following day has been declared a bank holiday so Lancaster’s Coronation Party goers will have plenty of time to recover from the celebrations.

