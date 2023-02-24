Thrilling day of family fun as 'Circus in the City' comes to Lancaster for the first time this Easter
Roll up, roll up for a brand new family event coming to Lancaster city centre this Easter.
Circus in the City will bring in the clowns on Thursday April 6 plus a colourful line up of street entertainment. You can look forward to balloon tricks, stilt walkers, juggling, plate spinning, aerial performances and circus skills workshops as the circus comes to town.
Northern Heights Dance & Aerial from Carnforth will take to the streets with circus themed entertainment and will also stage thrilling aerial performance displays in Marketgate Shopping Centre during the day.
Circus Sensible meanwhile will offer informal workshops for children and families to get involved and will also give three performances in Market Square outside TK Maax.
Circus in the City runs from 10am to 4pm and is being organised by Lancaster BID.