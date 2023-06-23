Heysham holiday park awarded Tripadvisor accolade for third year running

Ocean Edge in Money Close Lane has earned a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the third year running.

The Tripadvisor award recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews, and honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Barrie Robinson, Operations Director at Parkdean Resorts who own Ocean Edge, said: “The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are a fantastic reward for our teams who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.

Ocean Edge holiday park in Heysham.

"Guest feedback is hugely important to us so it’s great to be able to recognise our teams who have received outstanding reviews from the people who visit our parks.”

In total, 19 of Parkdean’s holiday parks across the UK have received official recognition from Tripadvisor this year.