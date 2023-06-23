News you can trust since 1837
Heysham holiday park awarded Tripadvisor accolade for third year running

A Heysham holiday park is celebrating after winning a hat-trick of prestigious awards.
By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

Ocean Edge in Money Close Lane has earned a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the third year running.

The Tripadvisor award recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews, and honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Barrie Robinson, Operations Director at Parkdean Resorts who own Ocean Edge, said: “The Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards are a fantastic reward for our teams who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.

Ocean Edge holiday park in Heysham.Ocean Edge holiday park in Heysham.
"Guest feedback is hugely important to us so it’s great to be able to recognise our teams who have received outstanding reviews from the people who visit our parks.”

In total, 19 of Parkdean’s holiday parks across the UK have received official recognition from Tripadvisor this year.

The holiday park operator welcomes in excess of 3.5 million holidaymakers each year across the country.

