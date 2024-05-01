Heysham church’s plea after nine lots of human ashes illegally scattered in picturesque garden

The Glebe Garden in Heysham is maintained by volunteers who have been upset after nine sets of human ashes were scattered there.

The ashes were scattered in the Glebe Garden at St Peter’s Church in Heysham over the past few days.

Church warden Graeme Berry said: “Can I please remind people who use the Glebe Garden at St Peter’s Church Heysham not to place ashes in it.

“Today we found nine sets of human ashes. It is not a garden of remembrance and in fact you are breaking the law.

“The glebe gardeners some of whom are elderly were quite upset and it is not nice for the users of the garden to see.

“We get children in there how would you explain it? They (the ashes) do not wash in at all.