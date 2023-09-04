News you can trust since 1837
People asked not to bury anything in garden at ancient Heysham church after dog dug up by foxes

A dog that had recently been buried in a picturesque garden at an ancient Heysham church was dug up by foxes.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 13:48 BST

Church warden Graham Berry was told that in the last few days someone had buried a small brown dog with a white chest in the Glebe garden at St Peter’s church in Heysham.

Graham said: “It had been unearthed by foxes. This would have been very distressing to the public and children alike.

“A man and a women told me after the church service today it was wrapped up in a blue towel.

St. Peter's Church, HeyshamSt. Peter's Church, Heysham
“I have re-buried it in a more suitable place and deeper than it was.

“Could I please ask that people do not bury anything in the Glebe garden.”

Glebe Garden is situated nearby to St Peter's Church and the archaeological site The Barrows.

It has been transformed by local volunteer gardeners from an overgrown and neglected area into an oasis of peace and calm, with memorial seats and a range of roses including the original species of the Red Rose of Lancaster.

The garden also has memorial benches, sculptures and a pebble walk past a miniature village including a miniature Williamson Park.

