Heysham 1 power station's life extended for another year

Heysham Power Station. Picture: Geoff Harris

Heysham 1 power station will continue to generate low-carbon electricity until March 2028, plant operator EDF has announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement confirms that the plant will now operate for a further 12 months beyond its previous end of generation date in March 2027.

“This is fantastic news for the local area and beyond,” said Mike Davies, station director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Extending the life of Heysham 1 means we can continue to support hundreds of skilled, well-paid jobs, invest in the local economy, and provide reliable, low-carbon electricity to homes and businesses across the UK for longer.

Heysham 1 will now operate for a further 12 months. Picture: Matt Lincoln

“This decision is a true testament to the 750 staff members and contractors who work with unwavering commitment to keep the station running safely and efficiently.

"Their expertise, dedication, and pride in what they do have made this extension possible.”

At the end of last year, EDF extended the lives of all four of its generating Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of that review Heysham 1 was extended to March 2027, and Heysham 2 to March 2030.

This new 12-month extension for Heysham 1 follows a series of positive graphite inspections at the station over the past nine months.

Heysham 2 was not part of this review, having already received a two-year extension last year.

Heysham 1 began generating electricity in 1983 and was originally meant to generate for 25 years. Since EDF acquired the UK’s nuclear fleet in 2009, around £8 billion has been invested in the stations enabling multiple life extensions and significantly higher output than originally forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike added: “The station is currently preparing for a statutory outage on one of its reactors – this is like an MOT for the unit and takes place roughly every three years.

“During this outage we’ll be investing approximately £45m into the station, further demonstrating EDF’s commitment to safe, reliable and efficient operation.”

The statutory outage will also bring hundreds of additional workers to the site who will use the area’s hotels, restaurants and other establishments.

EDF’s ambition is to continue making zero-carbon electricity at its generating AGR stations for as long as it is safe and commercially viable to do so and will keep station lifetimes under review.

The decision on the change of generation dates for the two stations was taken following a series of EDF executive and licensee board meetings on September 1.

Decisions on end of generation dates for EDF’s nuclear power stations in the UK are independent of the regulator or government, and are taken by EDF’s licensee board following recommendations from EDF Nuclear Generation Limited’s Executive.