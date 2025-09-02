Heysham 1 power station's life extended for another year
The announcement confirms that the plant will now operate for a further 12 months beyond its previous end of generation date in March 2027.
“This is fantastic news for the local area and beyond,” said Mike Davies, station director.
"Extending the life of Heysham 1 means we can continue to support hundreds of skilled, well-paid jobs, invest in the local economy, and provide reliable, low-carbon electricity to homes and businesses across the UK for longer.
“This decision is a true testament to the 750 staff members and contractors who work with unwavering commitment to keep the station running safely and efficiently.
"Their expertise, dedication, and pride in what they do have made this extension possible.”
At the end of last year, EDF extended the lives of all four of its generating Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) stations.
As part of that review Heysham 1 was extended to March 2027, and Heysham 2 to March 2030.
This new 12-month extension for Heysham 1 follows a series of positive graphite inspections at the station over the past nine months.
Heysham 2 was not part of this review, having already received a two-year extension last year.
Heysham 1 began generating electricity in 1983 and was originally meant to generate for 25 years. Since EDF acquired the UK’s nuclear fleet in 2009, around £8 billion has been invested in the stations enabling multiple life extensions and significantly higher output than originally forecast.
Mike added: “The station is currently preparing for a statutory outage on one of its reactors – this is like an MOT for the unit and takes place roughly every three years.
“During this outage we’ll be investing approximately £45m into the station, further demonstrating EDF’s commitment to safe, reliable and efficient operation.”
The statutory outage will also bring hundreds of additional workers to the site who will use the area’s hotels, restaurants and other establishments.
EDF’s ambition is to continue making zero-carbon electricity at its generating AGR stations for as long as it is safe and commercially viable to do so and will keep station lifetimes under review.