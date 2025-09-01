Digger arrives at Eden Project Morecambe to explore old Super Swimming Stadium and Bubbles site

Positive momentum for Eden Project Morecambe continued today, (September 1), with the arrival of a digger and machinery to the site for more detailed ground investigation works.

For the next three weeks, work will be conducted by North West-based company The LK Group which will help form a deep understanding of the ground conditions of the site to mitigate risks, streamline planning, and enhance project outcomes.

A large part of the site is reclaimed land, that has been constructed in a series of phases since 1935.

Part of this work will include an exploration of a buried sea wall, in order to determine its approximate depth, as well as general buried obstructions from historical site uses such as the Super Swimming Stadium and the Bubbles leisure complex.

Project director John Pye at the Eden Project Morecambe site.

This site investigation work is another crucial step as Eden Project Morecambe builds momentum and coincides with the first recruitment drive for the project.

Progression to appoint and grow a project team in the North West is underway, with vacancies currently open for the roles of Senior Project Manager, Project Engagement and Communications Manager, Administrator and Finance Officer and Fundraising Officer. Applications for these roles will close next week.

It has been a milestone few months for the project, with this latest news following the appointment of John Pye as Project Director, the commencement of work by a world-class external design team including the renowned teams at WSP and Grimshaw and the unveiling of spectacular imagery showcasing developed design plans.

John said: “Today marks a fantastic moment on the road to delivering Eden Project Morecambe and I’m sure the local community will be as excited as we are to see physical activity beginning to take place. Site investigation works such as these are a normal and necessary step for a project of this scale and we look forward to progressing further with making Eden Project Morecambe a reality.

Eden Project Morecambe external CGI by Grimshaw.

“With these works underway and our recruitment process putting more boots on the ground here, we are actively demonstrating the social and economic benefits this project will bring to the community of Morecambe and the surrounding areas – something that will develop even further in the coming months.”

Eden Project Morecambe is already becoming a landmark attraction for the North West and the UK which will continue the Eden Project’s charitable mission of demonstrating and inspiring positive action for the planet. It will connect people to the natural world, celebrating the unique environment of Morecambe Bay.

Eden Project Morecambe will be situated on the central promenade of Morecambe, on the former site of the Bubbles leisure complex with the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens and Midland Hotel its near neighbours.

The project has been designed in a way which is sensitive and complementary to these important buildings and sightlines across the Bay.

The project is being delivered in partnership with Lancaster City Council, Lancashire County Council and Lancaster University and is due to open in late 2028.

For more information on Eden Project Morecambe see https://www.edenproject.com/new-edens/eden-project-morecambe-uk