Here's why Lancaster and Morecambe parents are being urged not to buy an e-scooter for their children this Christmas

If you’re considering buying or gifting an e-scooter this Christmas, police are urging you to be aware of the laws and potential serious injury they can cause.

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles under the Road Traffic Act 1988. This means the rules that apply to motor vehicles also apply to e-scooters including the need to have a licence and insurance.

As it's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, it’s illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces such as parks, street pavements and shopping centres.

It is only legal to use e-scooters on private land such as your garden, but you must have permission from the landowners.

Over the last 12 months, police officers in Cumbria have seized 39 e-scooters.

Insp Jack Stabler from the Road Policing Unit said: “Whilst we understand why people may want to buy them for Christmas it’s important you are aware of the laws and that you comply.

“If anyone is found to be riding an e-scooter on a public road or footpath the e-scooter could be seized, your present lost and you will be reported for offences.

“These aren’t toys and can cause serious injury to riders or other path or road users if ridden irresponsibly.”

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service are also highlighting the dangers associated with re-chargeable batteries that are built into e-scooters.

Cheaper and non-branded e-scooters can pose a risk of fire. Even expensive versions can cause a fire if they are not charged appropriately.

“We would discourage anyone from buying an e-scooter due to the legalities of using it on public roads,” said Lauren Woodward of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.

“However, if you do have one, they should be charged in a safe manner. Simple tips such as not charging it while you sleep, unplugging the charger once it’s done, not covering the charger or scooter whilst it’s charging to let any excess heat escape, ensuring the e-scooter isn’t blocking an escape route in the event of a fire and not overloading plug sockets will reduce the risk of fire.”

She also warned anyone with a stolen or counterfeit e-scooter not to use it as it may not have been through the appropriate safety tests that legitimate sellers need to pass.

“We want everyone to have a safe Christmas without a fire so please be careful around re-chargeable electronics.”

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, David Allen, added: “E-scooters are still growing in popularity but it is really important that we take the law into account when buying them.

“I would urge all parents and family members not to buy an e-scooter for their children – we don’t want to see anyone have their present seized by police, or worse, hurt in an accident on our roads.

“I would also encourage anyone who already owns an e-scooter to follow the safety tips provided by Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service – no one wants a fire in their home due to leaving a charger on for an inappropriate amount of time or due to faulty goods.”

“Please be sensible, think through your gifts and stay safe.”