Popular student accommodation provider to open luxury boutique hotel in Lancaster city centre

A brand new luxury boutique hotel at the heart of historic Lancaster is set to open in the new year.

Domain will offer seven luxury bedrooms in a lovingly converted 300-year-old Grade II listed building in New Street, and is due to open in February.

The building is being restored to its former glory by local craftspeople with sustainable practices in mind, and will run entirely on renewable power.

Developers Philippa and Tom Charrier have made a conscious effort to champion local businesses throughout the development and operation of Domain.

The hotel is using high quality materials from local suppliers for the construction, including bespoke joinery and artisan furnishings, and will also use locally sourced, organic handmade toiletries and supplies.

"Our collaboration with local artisans and suppliers is a testament to the fantastic quality and unique stories behind these businesses," said Tom.

"We are proud to showcase their provenance and craftsmanship, making Domain not just a hotel but a celebration of our region’s talent."

Bedrooms are uniquely designed and will include an attic bedroom with freestanding bath and interconnecting rooms which will be ideal for families.

Guests will be able to book in-room massages and beauty treatments with local holistic service providers, and there will be a guest lounge for larger parties to enjoy or to allow guests to mingle.

The hotel will not offer dining but will partner with Lancaster’s finest independent restaurants and cafes, encouraging guests to sample acclaimed local produce.

Tom said: “When we visit different cities, we don’t just want to stay somewhere inspiring, we want to explore the best local food and drink, so we’re partnering with the best local food and drink places so that our guests can enjoy the best Lancaster has to offer.”

The architectural work for Domain was carried out by HPA Architects of Castle Hill in Lancaster, experts in heritage conversions.

The interiors are being designed by multi-award-winning Keyhole Interiors of Preston.

Owned and managed by FAT Properties, Domain is the latest addition to their portfolio.

FAT Properties is revitalising multiple listed buildings in the city, many of which are being converted into student accommodation.