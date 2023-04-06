News you can trust since 1837
Here's when hugely popular Wray Scarecrow Festival takes place this year plus key dates for the event

The countdown is under way for one of the North West’s most popular annual events.

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Wray Scarecrow Festival and fair makes a welcome return to the village near Lancaster on April 22 until May 1 with plenty of entertainment and lots of scarecrows.

The 2023 theme is ‘Magic’ and although the final schedule of events is still being established, here are some key dates.

Saturday April 22: Scarecrow Festival starts, 10k Road Race (1.15pm)

Last year's Wray Scarecrow Festival.Last year's Wray Scarecrow Festival.
Sunday April 23: Car boot (from 8am), Forest of Bowland Populaire (departs Institute 9am)

Monday April 24-Thursday April 27: Maypole dancing at the School (2.30pm)

Tuesday April 25: Fell Race (7pm)

Friday April 28: Giant Scarecrows Parade

Saturday April 29 and Sunday April 30: Local history walks (10am, 2pm)

Monday May 1: Wray Fair, Great Ball Race, Local history walks (10am)

All dates were correct at the time of publication and subject to change or cancellation.

