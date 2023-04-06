News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
38 minutes ago Grandmother dies after tummy tuck and bum lift surgery in Turkey
1 hour ago Time confirmed for UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Ikea Easter bank holiday opening times including Good Friday
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed

20 pictures look back at the hugely popular annual Wray Scarecrow Festival from 1999-2000

The countdown is under way for one of the North West’s most popular annual events.

By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST

Wray Scarecrow Festival and fair makes a welcome return to the village near Lancaster on April 22 until May 1 with plenty of entertainment and lots of scarecrows.

All the key dates for the 2023 event here

In the meantime, we’ve put together a gallery of pictures taken by our photographers at the event during the years 1999 to 2010.

We hope you enjoy taking a look at them as we look forward to this year’s festival.

Stacey Bowman looks out from her bedroom window in Wray in 1998 to find a giant scarecrow leaning against the house!

1. Wray Scarecrow Festival

Stacey Bowman looks out from her bedroom window in Wray in 1998 to find a giant scarecrow leaning against the house! Photo: DARREN ANDREWS

Photo Sales
Five-year-old Joe Bowman with his scarecrow Fred at the 1996 Wray Scarecrow Festival.

2. Wray Scarecrow Festival

Five-year-old Joe Bowman with his scarecrow Fred at the 1996 Wray Scarecrow Festival. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS

Photo Sales
Dave Hartnup and Richard Bull put one of the giant scarecrows in place ready for the 1998 Wray Scarecrow Festival.

3. Wray Scarecrow Festival

Dave Hartnup and Richard Bull put one of the giant scarecrows in place ready for the 1998 Wray Scarecrow Festival. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS

Photo Sales
'Real' scarecrows at Wray Festival in 2000, from left, Anna Dwight, Sally Murray, Hannah Swindlehurst and Jess Murray, who were collecting money for Wray Institute.

4. Wray Scarecrow Festival

'Real' scarecrows at Wray Festival in 2000, from left, Anna Dwight, Sally Murray, Hannah Swindlehurst and Jess Murray, who were collecting money for Wray Institute. Photo: Garth Hamer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
North WestLancaster