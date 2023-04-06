20 pictures look back at the hugely popular annual Wray Scarecrow Festival from 1999-2000
The countdown is under way for one of the North West’s most popular annual events.
By Debbie Butler
Published 6th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST
Wray Scarecrow Festival and fair makes a welcome return to the village near Lancaster on April 22 until May 1 with plenty of entertainment and lots of scarecrows.
In the meantime, we’ve put together a gallery of pictures taken by our photographers at the event during the years 1999 to 2010.
We hope you enjoy taking a look at them as we look forward to this year’s festival.
