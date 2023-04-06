20 pictures look back at the hugely popular annual Wray Scarecrow Festival from 1999-2000

The countdown is under way for one of the North West’s most popular annual events.

Wray Scarecrow Festival and fair makes a welcome return to the village near Lancaster on April 22 until May 1 with plenty of entertainment and lots of scarecrows.

In the meantime, we’ve put together a gallery of pictures taken by our photographers at the event during the years 1999 to 2010.

We hope you enjoy taking a look at them as we look forward to this year’s festival.

1 . Wray Scarecrow Festival Stacey Bowman looks out from her bedroom window in Wray in 1998 to find a giant scarecrow leaning against the house! Photo: DARREN ANDREWS

2 . Wray Scarecrow Festival Five-year-old Joe Bowman with his scarecrow Fred at the 1996 Wray Scarecrow Festival. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS

3 . Wray Scarecrow Festival Dave Hartnup and Richard Bull put one of the giant scarecrows in place ready for the 1998 Wray Scarecrow Festival. Photo: DARREN ANDREWS

4 . Wray Scarecrow Festival 'Real' scarecrows at Wray Festival in 2000, from left, Anna Dwight, Sally Murray, Hannah Swindlehurst and Jess Murray, who were collecting money for Wray Institute. Photo: Garth Hamer