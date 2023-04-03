Circus in the City will bring in the clowns on Thursday April 6 plus a colourful line up of street entertainment in Marker Square. You can look forward to balloon tricks, stilt walkers, juggling, plate spinning, aerial performances and circus skills workshops as all the fun of the circus comes to town.

Northern Heights Dance & Aerial from Carnforth will take to the streets with circus themed entertainment and will also stage thrilling aerial performance displays in Marketgate Shopping Centre during the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circus Sensible will perform at the event in Lancaster city centre.

Circus Sensible meanwhile will offer informal workshops for children and families to get involved and will also give three performances in Market Square outside TK Maax.

Circus in the City runs from 10am to 4pm and is being organised by Lancaster BID and sponsored by Marketgate Shopping Centre .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Circus in the City timetable of events

Circus Skills drop in workshop: 10am-4pm, Market Square (except when performances are on)

Circus Sensible performances: 11am, 1pm and 3pm in Market Square

Face painter: 10am-4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balloon modelling: 11am-3pm

Aerial gymnastics display: 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, Marketgate Shopping Centre

Stilt walking: Roaming around, various times

Lancaster BID is also gearing up for a huge street party offering fun for all the family which will be held in Lancaster to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad