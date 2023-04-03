Here's the full timetable as thrilling Easter school holidays 'Circus in the City' family event makes its debut in Lancaster this week
Roll up, roll up for a brand new family event coming to Lancaster city centre this week.
Circus in the City will bring in the clowns on Thursday April 6 plus a colourful line up of street entertainment in Marker Square. You can look forward to balloon tricks, stilt walkers, juggling, plate spinning, aerial performances and circus skills workshops as all the fun of the circus comes to town.
Northern Heights Dance & Aerial from Carnforth will take to the streets with circus themed entertainment and will also stage thrilling aerial performance displays in Marketgate Shopping Centre during the day.
Circus Sensible meanwhile will offer informal workshops for children and families to get involved and will also give three performances in Market Square outside TK Maax.
Circus in the City runs from 10am to 4pm and is being organised by Lancaster BID and sponsored by Marketgate Shopping Centre .
Circus in the City timetable of events
Circus Skills drop in workshop: 10am-4pm, Market Square (except when performances are on)
Circus Sensible performances: 11am, 1pm and 3pm in Market Square
Face painter: 10am-4pm
Balloon modelling: 11am-3pm
Aerial gymnastics display: 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 2.30pm, Marketgate Shopping Centre
Stilt walking: Roaming around, various times
Lancaster BID is also gearing up for a huge street party offering fun for all the family which will be held in Lancaster to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
Dalton Square will be filled with live music and entertainment for Lancaster’s very own coronation celebration, on Sunday May 7, and festivities will end with an outdoor cinema showing movies on a big screen in the evening.