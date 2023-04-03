News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster pub beats off stiff competition to win coveted CAMRA award

Customers are raising their glasses to congratulate a Lancaster pub owner who has won a coveted award.

By Debbie Butler
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 09:43 BST

The Lunesdale Branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has announced that its Pub of the Year 2023 is The Crossing, Hest Bank.

Pubs nominated for the award are judged in several different categories, with beer quality being paramount.

The Crossing micropub serves great ales, a selection of local gins and fine wines.

A thrilled Gareth Lymer at The Crossing at Hest Bank. Picture: Rachael Edmonds
Manager Gareth Lymer, who has owned The Crossing for five years, was presented with his award by CAMRA in a completely packed pub.

"I would like to thank my hardworking staff, my parents and all you customers without whom we would not be here,” he said.

Andrew McGoverin (left), Gareth Lymer and Elizabeth Loftus at The Crossing in Hest Bank.
