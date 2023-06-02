News you can trust since 1837
Here's more pictures showing punk fans at Morecambe's Nice n Sleazy festival through the years

Our first picture gallery showing old photos of Morecambe’s long running punk festival proved popular with readers.
By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:19 BST

With that in mind, here are some more pictures taken at Nice n Sleazy events through the years. We hope you enjoy them.

If you happened to miss the first gallery, you can click the link here

And if you haven’t already seen the photos from Nice n Sleazy 2023, here they are

A group of friends enjoy the sunshine in 2018.

1. Nice n Sleazy

A group of friends enjoy the sunshine in 2018. Photo: Paul Heyes

Crowds in 2017.

2. Nice n Sleazy

Crowds in 2017. Photo: Trimpell Camera Club

Tez Payne from the band Hung Like Hanratty in 2018.

3. Nice n Sleazy

Tez Payne from the band Hung Like Hanratty in 2018. Photo: Paul Heyes

Inside the Trimpell Club in 2009.

4. Nice n Sleazy

Inside the Trimpell Club in 2009. Photo: Garth Hamer

