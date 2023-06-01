News you can trust since 1837
39 throwback pictures show punk fans enjoying the Nice n Sleazy festival in Morecambe over the years

This time last week, Morecambe was gearing up for the return of the long running Nice n Sleazy festival.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Jun 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:42 BST

Now as the dust settles on another fantastic weekend for the punk and ska event, we thought you might like to look back at this gallery of pictures of happy festival goers from the past.

Nice n Sleazy marked its 16th anniversary in 2023 and we’ve found 39 pictures taken by our photographers over the years.

Pictures from this year’s event can also be seen here

Festival goers in 2014.

1. Nice n Sleazy

Festival goers in 2014. Photo: Neil Cross

Great hair at the 2014 punk festival.

2. Nice n Sleazy

Great hair at the 2014 punk festival. Photo: Neil Cross

All smiles in 2016.

3. Nice n Sleazy

All smiles in 2016. Photo: Rachel 'lenslady' Landsborough

A happy bunch from 2016.

4. Nice n Sleazy

A happy bunch from 2016. Photo: Rachel 'lensldady' Landsborough

