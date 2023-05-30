News you can trust since 1837
25 pictures show punk and ska fans enjoying Nice n Sleazy in Morecambe at the weekend

Morecambe’s long running punk festival returned for its 16th year over the bank holiday weekend.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:16 BST

The Nice n Sleazy punk and ska festival featured more than 70 live acts across four stages at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe from Thursday through to Sunday.

This year's line-up included Voodoo Radio, Headstone Horrors, Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons, Cryo-Genics, HomerSapien, Boggy Formby, Dead Hamster Society, Bitch Queens (Switzerland), Instant Agony, Big Fat Panda, The Varukers, Hospital Food, The Mad Badgers, Year Zero, Sorm Stars, Resistance 77, Ska Face and Healthy Junkies.

All smiles.

1. Nice n Sleazy

All smiles. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The punk festival in Morecambe.

2. Nice n Sleazy

The punk festival in Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Festival goers at the Trimpell.

3. Nice n Sleazy

Festival goers at the Trimpell. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Hair-raising!

4. Nice n Sleazy

Hair-raising! Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

