25 pictures show punk and ska fans enjoying Nice n Sleazy in Morecambe at the weekend
Morecambe’s long running punk festival returned for its 16th year over the bank holiday weekend.
By Debbie Butler
Published 30th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:16 BST
The Nice n Sleazy punk and ska festival featured more than 70 live acts across four stages at the Trimpell Club in Morecambe from Thursday through to Sunday.
This year's line-up included Voodoo Radio, Headstone Horrors, Pussycat and the Dirty Johnsons, Cryo-Genics, HomerSapien, Boggy Formby, Dead Hamster Society, Bitch Queens (Switzerland), Instant Agony, Big Fat Panda, The Varukers, Hospital Food, The Mad Badgers, Year Zero, Sorm Stars, Resistance 77, Ska Face and Healthy Junkies.
