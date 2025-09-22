Here is why there is poor mobile coverage in Morecambe and how long it is due to last for

Mobile coverage on the White Lund Industrial Estate in Morecambe is being affected by maintenance work.

If you go to the Vodafone or O2 website you can enter a full postcode to check your area for coverage updates and any disruptions to service.

Businesses on White Lund Industrial Estate have been experiencing disruptions to service today which means people are having trouble with call, texts and data.

Vodafone say on their website that they are doing some maintenance work in the area of White Lund Industrial Estate.

"We’re carrying out maintenance in this area at the moment to help improve our mobile network. We’re sorry if you’re experiencing any issues with your service at this time, we know how frustrating this can be. Maintenance is due to be finished by 9pm on September 26 and we’ll update this page as soon as it has been done” they said.

When you put in your postcode on the 02 coverage checker website to keep tabs on any O2 network issues or maintenance in your area, for the postcode LA3 3PA for the Lancaster Guardian office it says: “Sorry, we're carrying out some upgrade work in this area.

“We’re carrying out some upgrade work to help improve our network. While we do this, you might have some trouble with your calls, texts and data but we're working as fast as we can to get things sorted.

“Everything should be back to normal by 8pm Friday September 26 2025.”

VOXI, Asda Mobile, Lebara and Talkmobile ‘piggyback’ off Vodafone’s network, while several mobile phone companies use O2's network infrastructure, including Giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.

These smaller providers are known as Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and they rely on the main operator's network for their mobile coverage, so customers of these MVNOs will experience the same level of coverage as those directly with Vodafone or O2.

Visit https://status.o2.co.uk/ and input your postcode to find out if there are problems with phone signal in your area.

Visit https://www.vodafone.co.uk/network/status-checker and input your postcode to check your area for coverage updates and any disruptions to service.