Lancaster pub says lack of city centre mobile phone coverage could affect trade

A city centre pub and hotel says continued poor mobile coverage could affect trade for businesses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun Hotel & Bar in Church Street said Vodafone and O2 customers have had almost no data coverage in the city centre “for months”.

"The Sun Hotel welcomes visitors from all over the world,” they said on Facebook. “They explore Lancaster's castle, gardens, museums, shops, bars and cafes, guided by reviews and phone maps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yet for months, Vodafone and O2 customers have had almost no data coverage in the city centre. Thousands who work here are left without service. Tens of thousands of visitors are cut off completely.

Vodafone and O2 customers have had almost no data coverage in the city centre “for months”, people say.

“In past summers we have had gridlocked traffic. This summer it is gridlocked mobile coverage.

“Vodafone, who I am told manage the faulty mast, have promised fixes in June, July and now August. Nothing changes.

"I think three months plus for a global telecoms company is quite long enough to sort any kind of mast problem – especially when they're still charging everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“EE still works here. Perhaps it is time to move to a company that values Lancaster and its visitors.

The Sun Hotel & Bar in Lancaster.

"For a city building its tourist trade, this is damaging. The weather might be great, but for many the frustration of a communication blackout will make them think twice about returning.

“Multi billion pound companies. Zero urgency for Lancaster.”

Katie Brew commented on the post saying: “According to O2, the mast that covers the town centre has been vandalised and they’re waiting for engineers to be able to fix it. I believe the mast in question may be inaccessible currently which is why it is taking so long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to O2 again this morning and they’ve added a ‘goodwill credit’ to my account. I suspect if a significant number of others submitted complaints, they may be more inclined to speed the matter along!”

Sara Stevenson added: “I’ve spoken to Vodafone on several occasions and I will get compensation once it’s sorted. My phone worked in Majorca but not here. It’s terrible, time they sorted the mast out.”

Vodafone say on their website that they are aware of the ongoing issue with their 2G, 4G and 5G service.

"There’s a problem with our mobile network in this area at the moment that may be causing issues with your service,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re sorry if you’re experiencing any disruption, we know how frustrating this can be. Rest assured, we’re working hard to get things up and running again as quickly as we can. Thanks for your patience. As soon as we have any further updates, we’ll let you know here.”

VOXI, Asda Mobile, Lebara and Talkmobile ‘piggyback’ off Vodafone’s network, while several mobile phone companies use O2's network infrastructure, including Giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Tesco Mobile.

These smaller providers are known as Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and they rely on the main operator's network for their mobile coverage, so customers of these MVNOs will experience the same level of coverage as those directly with Vodafone or O2.