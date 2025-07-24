Here are the latest reviews of Morecambe’s The Bay Fringe festival acts

The Bay Fringe performing arts festival incorporating Morecambe, Carnforth and Barrow Fringes is running until July 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here we bring you the latest reviews of acts by members of the public.

Gwen Atkinson

Using traditional storytelling to make deeper statements about life, the universe and everything, Atkinson weaves enchanting tales of wise elders, Bifröst, death and… furniture? This trained bard imparts her wisdom through gripping stories. A great, family friendly show that will captivate people of all ages.

Gwen Atkinson.

4/5 Dorian Ralston

Minor Spillage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through a fantastically well rehearsed and polished monologue, we follow Jamie’s recount of the highs and lows of highschool, uni and early adult life. Dealing with regret, homophobia, queer joy and fear, Minor Spillage delivers a heartfelt and soulful piece that is elevated by musical cues and a minimal but well utilised set.

5/5 Dorian Ralston

James Arthur.

James Arthur

Arthur presents a whistle-stop tour through the funniest tales in complex mathematics. While some jokes may fall flat to those lacking a strong grasp (and potentially a degree) in maths, Arthur breaks down optimizing decisions, university life, Pythagoras’ cult and eventually his imposter syndrome.

(√-1)/5 Dorian Ralston

Jonny Brook

Brook shares his experience with the medical system, disability and parenthood through a series of witty, entertaining (but often brutally honest) anecdotes.

Whether he’s recounting the mind numbingly long recovery from surgery, a rather crude conversation with a doctor or a trip to greggs, Brook delivers a thoroughly hilarious set that.

4/5 Dorian Ralston

Sarah L Dixon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reminiscing on the magic of 90s music, Dixon recites poems from her book, ‘A Bit Like Falling In Love’. The well considered and sometimes humorous staging and props along with her passionate anecdotes between poems make it clear that Dixon truly loves her craft. Dixon describes how proud ‘teenage Sarah’ would be of her performing alongside and meeting her heros, and I think Dixon gave a performance ‘adult Sarah’ can be incredibly proud of too.

4/5 Dorian Ralston

Lorraine Hoodless

While still a (self admitted) work in progress, Hoodless’s new set shows great potential and with a small amount of fine tuning should be a riot. In a continuation on last years show, she talks on marriage, hitting the menopause and the decision to get a dog (sometimes taking a slight detour into politics and pop culture).

3/5 Dorian Ralston

Zoe Lambert

In the first sold out show of the fringe, Lambert invites us to join her as she processes her bizarre experiences growing up under the Jehovah’s Witnesses, through a passionate and gripping piece of theatre. This piece offers a fascinating insight into life as a carer, and also under a high control religious group, be sure to catch Lambert again on July 26.

5/5 Dorian Ralston

Denzil de Cristo

With none stop, back to back, unceasing puns, Cristo delves into religion, romance and robots. A truly entertaining hour of comedy packed with sometimes hilarious, sometimes painful dad jokes. Cristo attacks the audience with witty one-liners backed up by genuinely funny concepts (curtsey of the church of Amazon). The real question though, is AI really after his job?

4/5 Dorian Ralston