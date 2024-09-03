Hear Voices from the Hood at Morecambe library this September
Voices from the Hood attracted 1,000 people at the recent Vintage by the Sea festival in Morecambe and it’s now at the library until September 12.
Created by sound artist, Dan Fox, from original Sixties hood hairdryers, it is the latest element of Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution, a Lancashire-based celebration of teenage culture of the Fifties and Sixties.
Visitors can take a comfy seat on one of the three period chairs and instead of having their hair dried, they can choose to listen to hits from the rock ‘n ‘ roll era and the memories of local people who were teenagers during that time including Christine Stebbing from Morecambe Heritage Centre.
While ‘under the dryers’ visitors can also read a magazine explaining more about the project and listing the choice of tracks.
Voices from the Hood, which is free, will appear at Lancaster University’s Library Festival too on September 13 and 14 to coincide with Heritage Open Days.
The University Library is running Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution along with Lancaster-based arts and heritage charity, Mirador.
Impresario Jack Hylton, whose archive is at Lancaster University, was one of the first people to back the production of British jukeboxes in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes in the Fifties.
Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution project, is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players; Arts Council England, the Granada Foundation and Garfield Weston Foundation.