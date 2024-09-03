Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Borrow a book and take a seat under a hairdryer with a difference at Morecambe Library this September.

Voices from the Hood attracted 1,000 people at the recent Vintage by the Sea festival in Morecambe and it’s now at the library until September 12.

Created by sound artist, Dan Fox, from original Sixties hood hairdryers, it is the latest element of Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution, a Lancashire-based celebration of teenage culture of the Fifties and Sixties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can take a comfy seat on one of the three period chairs and instead of having their hair dried, they can choose to listen to hits from the rock ‘n ‘ roll era and the memories of local people who were teenagers during that time including Christine Stebbing from Morecambe Heritage Centre.

Voices from the Hood attracted 1,000 people at Morecambe's Vintage by the Sea festival. Photo by Darren Andrews.

While ‘under the dryers’ visitors can also read a magazine explaining more about the project and listing the choice of tracks.

Voices from the Hood, which is free, will appear at Lancaster University’s Library Festival too on September 13 and 14 to coincide with Heritage Open Days.

The University Library is running Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution along with Lancaster-based arts and heritage charity, Mirador.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impresario Jack Hylton, whose archive is at Lancaster University, was one of the first people to back the production of British jukeboxes in Blackpool and Lytham St Annes in the Fifties.

Enjoy music and memories at Voices from the Hood in Morecambe Library until September 12. Photo by Darren Andrews.

Jukebox: The Teenage Revolution project, is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players; Arts Council England, the Granada Foundation and Garfield Weston Foundation.