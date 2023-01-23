Have your say on how Morecambe’s Frontierland site should be redeveloped in town council survey

On the survey site https://form.jotform.com/230194102899358 you can have your say on what should be done with the site.

Chief officer for Morecambe Town Council Luke Trevaskis said: “The 7.4-acre site has sat vacant since the theme park closed over twenty years ago and has recently been purchased by Lancaster City Council.

“Lancaster City Council is keeping an open mind as to how the plot might be redeveloped and has sought expressions of interest from "all sectors of the market".

Gaps in the blue hoarding surrounding the former Frontierland site on Morecambe Promenade allow views within. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“In a briefing document, the City Council said it plans to draw up a comprehensive development brief for the site that will identify "how respective uses can be brought together to deliver an imaginative high quality, sustainable development which is appropriate to the transformational nature of the opportunity and the surroundings".

“We would like to know how you think Frontierland could be redeveloped. You can have your say by answering the quick two-minute survey.

“Morecambe Town Council is determined to ensure the views of local residents are heard and encourages you to use your voice and share this survey with family and friends. “There will also be a drop-in session on February 6 2023 at Morecambe Town Hall, Marine Road, LA4 5AF between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.”

Having acquired the site of the former theme park from Morrisons in 2021, Lancaster City Council is currently seeking expressions of interest from developers to overhaul what it calls “one of most prominent prime seafront locations in Morecambe”.