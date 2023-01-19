The overwhelming local reaction as Eden Project Morecambe gets funding go-ahead

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced last night that the project has been awarded £50m in the second round of the government’s Levelling Up Fund to build the new Eden Project Morecambe.

The eco-tourism attraction was named as one of more than 100 projects across the UK to win a share of £2.1bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden Project Morecambe is the new official name for the scheme, which was previously known as Eden Project North

The scheme will breathe new life into Morecambe.

It will transform Morecambe's seafront and be a sister site to the original Eden Project near St Austell, Cornwall.

The bid was chosen as a recipient of the largest investment possible under the fund, earmarked for large-scale cultural regeneration projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news has been greeted with delight across the district and further afield.

Coun Dr Erica Lewis, leader of the Lancaster Labour Group and former leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Securing the funding for Eden North has truly been a team effort and shows the best of Morecambe and the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of the Eden Project Morecambe scheme.

"An idea that started on campus, as a masters project, is now well on its way to being a world class visitor attraction that will grow tourism across Lancashire, Cumbria and the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eden Project North has committed to the principles of Community Wealth Building, which means local suppliers, jobs and training for local people, support for community projects and a sustainable approach to building & operation.

"Congratulations to everyone who has played a part in getting Eden Project North this far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe Central County Councillor Margaret Pattison said: “I am over the moon to hear Morecambe has won the bid for Eden North to come to Morecambe Central.

"I have campaigned and supported residents for a few years now in bringing good ideas for Eden North which the people of Morecambe deserve. We have waited long enough for the project, which will bring work into our beautiful town, raise tourism and help us make the most of our beautiful Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will be watching the development of Eden North closely."

Coun Cary Matthews, chair of Morecambe Town Council, said: “I am overwhelmed that Eden Project North has been given the green light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The town has been awaiting this decision for a number of years, and the development will breathe new life into Morecambe.

"This funding is thought to be the single largest ever investment into our town and is especially welcome at a time of major economic challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The funding will transform the area and unlock the huge potential of culture to enrich lives, communities and local businesses in the north - ensuring Morecambe is a better place to live, work and raise a family for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe and Lunesdale Labour Party has also welcomed the news.

Group chair, County Coun Lizzi Collinge, said: "This is wonderful news, I am so pleased for Morecambe and Eden to finally get the recognition and funding from Government. It's had cross-party support throughout and I know we can work together to make it a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Morecambe is a brilliant place to live, work, and visit and I'm so pleased more people will now be getting to know us.

"The Eden Project team have impressed me with their dedication to Morecambe and the wider district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their work with local schools and colleges has shown they are serious about developing the talent we have here in Morecambe and I look forward to this expanding as the project develops."

"This makes a massive difference to our future students and their studies and we can't wait to get started!" said a spokesman for Lancaster & Morecambe College, who are partners in a brand new Eden Curriculum launched across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bay Tourism Association welcomed the announcement as "amazing news!" while the Morecambe Bay Partnership charity said: "We look forward to working with the Eden Project team, to develop innovative ways which ensure that the benefits to nature, heritage, and people, generated by their exciting programme, are felt right around the Bay from Fleetwood to Barrow."

At Marketing Lancashire, chief executive Rachel McQueen said: “From the very beginning of this journey, the first visit to Cornwall to meet the team at Eden, Marketing Lancashire has believed in, championed and supported the vision of an Eden Project in Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eden Project Morecambe was always much more than the creation of a new visitor attraction, it is a significant catalyst in the regeneration of one of Lancashire’s most beautiful locations; bringing employment, investment, global recognition and renewed pride to a town that has played such an important part in the Lancashire story.

“Today we celebrate with the teams at Eden, Lancaster Council, Lancashire County Council, Lancaster University and the LEP and look to the exciting future that Eden Project Morecambe will bring to the tourism and hospitality sector in the North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As destination management organisation for the county, Marketing Lancashire will continue to work with our local partners, our regional counterparts and with Visit England and Visit Britain, to help develop domestic and international visitor markets for Eden Project Morecambe, as well as supporting and equipping the very many tourism businesses in Morecambe and beyond with the skills and tools to deliver Lancashire’s famous warm welcome.

“There couldn’t be a better start to 2023 and the national Year of the Coast, when our tourism activities will highlight Lancashire’s beautiful coastline and introduce more people to the delights of Lancashire’s seaside destinations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, leader of the Shadow Authority for Westmorland and Furness Council, Coun Jonathan Brook, described the news as a ‘major boost’ for the whole Morecambe Bay area, and said it would help to deliver far-reaching economic, environmental and social impacts that would benefit Westmorland and Furness communities.

Coun Brook said: “This is fantastic news and I am very pleased to see that government has finally backed the ambitions of Eden Project Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be a major boost to communities right around Morecambe Bay and beyond. Here in Westmorland and Furness we recognise the significance of this project and can see the obvious synergies with our own priorities and the opportunities for our area to benefit from the development in Morecambe.

“Eden Project Morecambe has always been about connecting people with the significant natural environment of Morecambe Bay, enhancing wellbeing and delivering an economic boost to the whole area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In our own Council Plan, which was adopted just before Christmas, we have key priorities around working to tackle environmental issues such as climate change and biodiversity loss, improving and enhancing the health and wellbeing of our communities and growing a thriving economy.

“Eden Project Morecambe is a wonderful complement to these aims and objectives and we see some obvious links with our own natural environment visitor attractions, including some of the most beautiful parts of the Lake District UNESCO World Heritage site, areas of the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the wonderful nature reserves of the Furness peninsula, such as those at Sandscale Haws and Walney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will also connect well with other Morecambe Bay projects such as the work to restore the historic lido and promenade at Grange, the outdoor centre at Earnse Bay as part of the ‘BrilliantBarrow’ Town Deal and Morecambe Bay Partnership’s proposal to create a new cycling and walking route across the viaduct between Arnside and Grange.