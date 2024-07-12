Doris was born Doris Clark on July 12 1917 during World War 1 to coal miner Robert William and Sarah Elizabeth Clark at Stanley, near Crook, County Durham.

She was the younger sister of two children. Elizabeth, her older sister, was born in 1913 and passed away in 2009 at the age of 96.

Doris met farmer Joseph Kirk from Tow Law and married him in April 1939, and they had two daughters during World War 2. Sadly, Joseph passed away on January 1 2000 aged 85

The couple lived at Wolsingham for six years before moving to Warton in Lancashire in 1984 which is where Doris remained until very recently.

Doris has lived a happy life, living independently until March last year when she broke her leg while at home.

She now enjoys life with the wonderful staff and other residents at Hillcroft Nursing Home in Carnforth.

She has two daughters, Joan and Barbara, three grandchildren, Andrew, Andrea and Amanda, five great grandchildren, Carl, Craig, Kristiana, Ben and Rebecca, and six great great grandchildren, Lacey, Scarlett, Arthur, Eleanor, Anabel and baby Florence.

She received a card from Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and received a card from King Charles III last year, one of approximately only 1,300 in the UK to have had both cards in two years.

Doris, we all wish you a very happy birthday.

*The oldest living person in the UK is Ethel May Caterham from Ash Vale, Surrey, who is 114. She was born in Shipton Bellinger, Hampshire, on August 21 1909.

1 . Happy 107th birthday Doris Kirk on her 107th birthday. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Happy 107th birthday Joseph and Doris on their wedding day. Photo: Submit Photo Sales