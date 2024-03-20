Golf club near Lancaster to host national Faldo Futures competition qualifier for first time

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club will be hosting some new prestigious competitions and has two new professionals in place.

“The club is going from strength to strength and we are all looking forward to the new season, which starts in April,” said marketing officer and long-standing club member Graham Bywater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A highlight of the forthcoming season will be the club hosting a Faldo Futures qualifier, a national competition which is open to any seven to 12-year-olds, for the first time on April 2.

Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club's two new PGA professionals Andy Duncan (left) and Steve Whiteside.

Winners of qualifiers go forward to a regional final with the chance of playing in The Faldo Futures Final at The Belfry in August.

Another major event will be the Micklethwaite Masters, a one-day pairs competition which the club will host for the first time on Saturday, April 13. When entries opened 160 of the best and most keen golfers in the Lunesdale area signed up to take part in just a week.

“The competition is a battle for the bragging rights to be the best pair in the area,” said club PGA professional Andy Duncan.

Head Greenkeeper Graham Kellett putting the finishing touches to the 18th hole at Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club. Photo by Robin Ree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cumbria County 4s competition, a 36-hole scratch event, will be hosted by Kirkby Lonsdale for the first time in several years on May 19. The prestigious event attracts players from clubs around the county.

And later in the season, on August 19 and 20, the club will be welcoming back the Senior Masters Pro Tour, which attracts ex-European tour members and the best over 50s senior professionals from around the country.

In addition, there will be the usual busy schedule of club competitions.

Kirkby Lonsdale now has two new PGA professionals after former professional John Twissell left to join a club in Florida. Andy Duncan, 51, who lives in Lancaster and was previously PGA Lancashire Secretary for 10 years, heads up the retail operation. Steve Whiteside, who lives at Sedbergh and spent 20 years as head of a golf academy in Jersey, leads the coaching side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main emphasis for myself and Steve is to make sure all members and visitors are served efficiently and are looked after when they come to the club,” said Andy.