Golf club near Lancaster raises fantastic £2.5k for children's charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The golf day was organised by the Cumbria region of Wooden Spoon, rugby’s children’s charity for mentally, physically and socially disadvantaged young people, in conjunction with the golf club.

Eighty competitors in 20 teams from across the North West took part in the competition, which used a Texas Scramble fourball format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It had been very wet early in the morning but brightened up by 10am when the competition began and got progressively better as the day went on,” said Tom Benn, administration and marketing assistant at the golf club.

One of the teams which took part in the Wooden Spoon Cumbria region golf day at Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club. From left, Nick Meadows, Rob Butterworth, John Cunningham and Mark Butterworth. Picture by Robin Ree

“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the event and some people who have not played here before said they would be coming back in future.”

Praise for the club was given by John Cunningham, chair of Cumbria Wooden Spoon, who used to live in Kirkby Lonsdale and is a former member of the club.

“It is such a stunning course and the views from some of the tees are spectacular, especially at this time of year when the colours are turning,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club is very friendly and unpretentious and we had a fantastic day. Everyone enjoyed it so much that we want to repeat it next year.”

Kirkby Lonsdale Golf Club member Nick Meadows finding the middle of the fairway from the first tee at the Wooden Spoon Cumbria region golf day. Picture by Robin Ree

The money was raised through entry fees and raffles.

Golf brand Ping donated prizes, including a golf bag and backpack, embroidered with the Wooden Spoon logo.

Cumbria Wooden Spoon has raised about £180,000 in the region for specific projects since 2004. That includes £42,000 for a sensory room at the Eden Valley Children’s Hospice at Carlisle, £35,000 for a specially-equipped minibus for the Bendrigg Trust at Old Hutton and £2,000 for Kirkby Lonsdale Community Cupboard, a food bank which helps people in the town and surrounding areas.

The golf day was the final event of Kirkby Lonsdale’ Golf Club’s successful summer season. Attention now turns to the winter season and the club’s Winter League has just begun. This pairs competition takes place over 12 Sundays and there was a record 42 teams taking part on the first day.