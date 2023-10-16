New cafe and wine bar in village near Lancaster receives rave reviews
Describing itself as a coffee shop by day and a wine bar by night, JJ Crossfield’s on The Promenade has been gathering 5-star Google reviews since it began a phased launch a couple of months ago.
Customer James Beamer said: “Fantastic new bar. Plenty of drinks choice and also non alcoholic draft which is a nice touch. The staff are super friendly, accommodating and make you feel really welcome. It's also dog friendly!”
Another customer, Anne Ashton, said: “This is a lovely addition to the seafront at Arnside. Love the cosy, quirky interior and the stunning views”, while Jan Burns commented: “Love this place. Loads of atmosphere. Well done. This is now our ‘go to’ place.”
The venue has been opening in stages since July and has now extended its opening hours.
Their Facebook page reads: “We’re really excited to be taking another step in our phased launch plan.
“We’ll now be opening from 11am every day, and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, last orders will now be extended to 11pm.”
JJ Crossfield’s has also now launched its new pizza menu having taken delivery of a large pizza oven in August.