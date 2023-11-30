Giant empty crow’s nest removed from Lancaster church by pest control
A spokesman from LCC Pest Control said on Facebook: “Check out this large redundant crow’s nest that we removed from a Lancaster church!
“It had obviously been used for many years beforehand as it was about 2m wide.
“Bird’s nests can harbour a wide variety of pests, such as beetles, moths and bird mites.
"A nest of this size can also present a fire risk.
“We filled twelve rubbish bags by the time it was removed and then proofed the old entry point with wire mesh to prevent birds accessing in the future.”
Lancaster City Council Pest Control said on their website: “Pigeons and starlings cause nuisance due to their droppings, which foul washing and buildings and may be a slipping hazard.
"Pigeons in particular are known to carry organisms such as salmonella, which can be transmitted to humans, and all birds carry fleas, mites and lice.