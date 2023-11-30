Lancaster City Council Pest Control removed a giant empty crow's nest from a Lancaster church.

A spokesman from LCC Pest Control said on Facebook: “Check out this large redundant crow’s nest that we removed from a Lancaster church!

“It had obviously been used for many years beforehand as it was about 2m wide.

“Bird’s nests can harbour a wide variety of pests, such as beetles, moths and bird mites.

A pest controller next to the giant crow's nest which was 2m wide.

"A nest of this size can also present a fire risk.

“We filled twelve rubbish bags by the time it was removed and then proofed the old entry point with wire mesh to prevent birds accessing in the future.”

Lancaster City Council Pest Control said on their website: “Pigeons and starlings cause nuisance due to their droppings, which foul washing and buildings and may be a slipping hazard.

"Pigeons in particular are known to carry organisms such as salmonella, which can be transmitted to humans, and all birds carry fleas, mites and lice.

The eaves at the church looked remarkably clean after the giant crow's nest was removed.

"Magpies and similar species can cause distress by their attacks on smaller birds.”

The service they provide includes:

*Bird-scaring using a combination of noise, lights and physical disturbance

*Bird-Proofing of premises using antiroosting spikes and netting etc to prevent landing

*Requesting the public not to feed pigeons, in the form of letters to householders, and notices in public places