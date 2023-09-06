Watch more videos on Shots!

The Sustainability Hub, hosted by Green Rose Community Interest Company, hopes to help people bring down their energy bills, stay warmer, eat well and do so more sustainably.

An open day event on Friday September 15 will give residents the chance to drop in between 10am and 4pm, with a small reception and ribbon cutting by Lancaster MP Cat Smith at 12.30pm at the hub in Marketgate.

What will the hub offer?

The Sustainability Hub in Marketgate, Lancaster.

Open five days a week, the hub will allow people access to free information and advice about saving energy at home. Alongside Green Rose’s free energy advice, North Lancashire residents can learn about grants and benefits available to those struggling with high energy bills.

Tips varying from draught proofing and low energy light bulbs to solar panels and heat pumps will be shared. For those who wish to learn more, The Sustainability Hub will also provide advice drop-ins and displays, and free educational workshops.

Georgina Sommerville, Director of Green Rose said: “Local residents will be able to drop in while they’re doing their shopping and find answers to their energy questions.

"They can browse the displays or speak to our trained staff or volunteers. We can also book people onto one of our free workshops to learn more about energy saving home improvements and helpful habits that save on bills.

"Eligible households can also arrange an in-depth appointment for free one-to-one advice.”

FoodFutures, North Lancashire’s Sustainable Food Partnership, will host drop-in sessions every Wednesday afternoon between 2-4pm, offering a relaxed space for people to learn more about community food projects taking place across North Lancashire, share what they are up to and ask questions.

The partnership also plans to run a range of workshops and discussions in the space, alongside citizen journalism training, so keep an eye on upcoming events via their calendar at foodfutures.org.uk/whats_on/