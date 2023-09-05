Popular picnic spot near Lancaster officially reopens after refurb
The refurbished picnic area at Stodday, near Lancaster, was formally opened on Monday (September 4) by Prof Sarah Kemp, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Engagement at Lancaster University.
Two new picnic tables, two benches and a seat with a view across the Lune Estuary at this popular stopping place on the Lune Estuary Path have been added as part of the refurbishment.
Vice-Chair of Aldcliffe with Stodday Parish Council, Kevan Walton, said: “Walkers and cyclists using the path can take a break and enjoy the views towards the fells of the Lake District.
“The site became even more accessible once the parish, with support from United Utilities, were able to make the route from Snuff Mill Lane and Stodday free of the flooding that had made it impassable for many months of the year.”
Coun Walton thanked Lancaster University Wind Turbine Community Benefit Fund for contributing initial funding for the picnic site project.
He also thanked Lancashire County Council for match funding and Lancaster City Council, who undertook the groundworks at the site.
The picnic tables have been dedicated to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and the seat to the coronation of King Charles III.