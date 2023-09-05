Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The refurbished picnic area at Stodday, near Lancaster, was formally opened on Monday (September 4) by Prof Sarah Kemp, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Engagement at Lancaster University.

Two new picnic tables, two benches and a seat with a view across the Lune Estuary at this popular stopping place on the Lune Estuary Path have been added as part of the refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice-Chair of Aldcliffe with Stodday Parish Council, Kevan Walton, said: “Walkers and cyclists using the path can take a break and enjoy the views towards the fells of the Lake District.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The refurbished picnic area at Stodday, near Lancaster, is formally opened by Prof Sarah Kemp, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Engagement at Lancaster University.

“The site became even more accessible once the parish, with support from United Utilities, were able to make the route from Snuff Mill Lane and Stodday free of the flooding that had made it impassable for many months of the year.”

Coun Walton thanked Lancaster University Wind Turbine Community Benefit Fund for contributing initial funding for the picnic site project.

He also thanked Lancashire County Council for match funding and Lancaster City Council, who undertook the groundworks at the site.