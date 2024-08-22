GCSE results day 2024: teachers praise students in Lancaster and Morecambe for all their hard work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s GCSE results day today, and pupils around the district have been praised for their hard work.

Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy

Sally Kenyon, executive headteacher at Ripley St Thomas said: “We are very proud of the GCSE results that our pupils have received this morning at Ripley St Thomas in which we have seen an increase in attainment across the school - a testament to the pupils’ excellent attitude to learning, resilience, and positivity.

“Our gratitude goes out to staff at Ripley, which includes teachers and pastoral staff, who have supported pupils to navigate the unprecedented five years at secondary school.

Students at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School get their GCSE results.

“We would also like to thank all of our parents and carers for their continued support.

"It is very difficult to single out any individuals amongst such a high achieving cohort, however, a special mention to the following pupils for their achievements: Elena O’Reilly, Thomas Horton, Finley McDaid, Lily Tall, Ethan Wilcock, Patrick Gallagher, Rose English, Ella King, Allan Sumner, Jemima Tully, Phoebe Walmsley, Patrick McCarten-Bevington, Harvey Burns and Andras Nemeth.

“We wish all of our pupils the very best as they embark on their next chapter. We have confidence that they will continue to flourish and uphold our values of faith, love, hope, and service.

“It has been lovely to celebrate our pupils’ successes with them this morning and staff have been supporting them in their enrolment into Ripley Sixth Form. We are looking forward to welcoming pupils from other schools over the coming days.”

Amy, Rose, Freya and Rihanna with their GCSE results at Ripley St Thomas Church of England Academy.

Morecambe Bay Academy

Morecambe Bay Academy is pleased to celebrate the 'Class of 2024' and the GCSE results that they have achieved.

A spokesman for the school said: “The year group has shown great resilience throughout their school experience and have worked incredibly hard in their final two years.

“The students have enjoyed personal and academic success during their time at Morecambe Bay Academy and it is pleasing not only to note their collective academic results but also their personal achievements in and out of school.

Mia and Emily with their GCSE results at Morecambe Bay Academy.

“Congratulations to Ash and Jake for achieving some of the cohort's best academic results and also to the students who exhibited their amazing artwork in our end of year showcase, took part in our school production of 'High School Musical' and represented the school in many different sporting events.

"We are pleased to welcome so many students back into our Sixth Form and would like to extend that invitation to any other pupil who may be interested in studying a combination of academic and vocational post 16 courses.

"This programme of study supports many of our students on to university and degree apprenticeships and our Sixth Form is a thriving and welcoming community.

"Students who would like to make a post GCSE application should contact school directly.”

Pupils from Our Lady's Catholic College celebrating getting their GCSE results.

Jen Pardoe, head of school, said: “It has been wonderful to see our students collect their GCSE certificates today. We are very pleased by the effort they have displayed and proud of their success. We are grateful of the support of our parents/ carers and thank all of our staff who have worked hard in supporting the growth and potential in our students.”

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School

Many congratulations to Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School Year 11 students, who have achieved an exceptional set of GCSE Results.

In English and Maths, over 95% of students achieved a ‘strong pass’ and 100% achieved a ‘standard pass’.

Furthermore, over 46% of exam results were graded at either a Grade 9 or 8.

Mr David Green, assistant headteacher said: “It has been a real pleasure to work with this group of students throughout Key Stage 4. Their commitment to their studies has

A Central Lancaster High School pupil getting their GCSE results.

produced results that they can be immensely proud of. Well done Year 11.”

Mr Chris Beard, headteacher said: “Well done to our Year 11 students as they celebrate their success today. These excellent results are a testament to their hard work,

dedication, and resilience. We look forward to welcoming many of them back to the Sixth Form at LGGS in September.

“Thank you to LGGS staff for their hard work and commitment, and to all the LGGS families for their unfailing support.”

Our Lady’s Catholic College

Our Lady’s Catholic College is delighted to report some outstanding achievements by its students in their GCSE and other level 2 qualifications this summer.

The school is pleased to see how well this cohort have done despite missing significant periods of their year 7 and 8 due to Covid-19.

As well as all the students succeeding in their exams, the school is particularly proud of the following students who have done exceptionally well in gaining an excellent set of grades:

Olivia Taylor, Patrycja Prus, Jacob Pyne, Connor Holden, Jacob Jakubiec and Rhiana Venesse Gutierrez.

Helen Seddon, the college’s headteacher said: “We are very proud of all the work and achievements of our students particularly after a difficult start to their high school life through

Covid-19.

"Our teachers have worked tirelessly with the students and with the support of their families they have experienced success in their GCSE and other level 2 results.

"Our year 11 students are all able to progress onto the next chapter in their lives, and we look forward to seeing many of them again in September as they continue their educational journey with us for sixth form at Our Lady’s.

"We wish all our students of 2024 the very best for a happy and successful future.”

Central Lancaster High School

Pupils at Central Lancaster High School collected their GCSE examinations results today.

Victoria Crossman, head of school, said: “It has been wonderful to celebrate with our hardworking pupils their individual successes and plans for next steps this morning.

"We are grateful to all staff and parents for their support of our pupils this academic year and throughout their time with us.

"We look forward to hearing about pupil’s future successes as they move on to local Sixth Form providers and colleges. Congratulations to our ‘Class of 2024’.’”

Central Lancaster High School welcome Year 5 and 6 pupils and their families to their Open Evening on Thursday September 12, 6pm-8pm.

All members of the local community are warmly invited to the opening of the School’s new building and library on October 16, which will be opened by Lancaster’s High Sheriff.

Information will be shared on the School’s website and social media page.

