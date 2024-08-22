GCSE results day 2024: pictures as students in Lancaster and Morecambe celebrate their grades

By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:10 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 13:49 BST
It’s a momentous day for GCSE students in Lancaster and Morecambe as they get their results.

Here is our selection of pictures of students at local schools receiving those all important grades, which we’ll update as the day goes on.

Now they can relax... Jess Thompson, Nancy McGregor and Alicia Bowyer are looking ahead to studying A-levels at Ripley.

Now they can relax... Jess Thompson, Nancy McGregor and Alicia Bowyer are looking ahead to studying A-levels at Ripley. Photo: Submit

All smiles at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School.

All smiles at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School. Photo: Submit

Mia and Emily at Morecambe Bay Academy.

Mia and Emily at Morecambe Bay Academy. Photo: Submit

Patrick Gallagher from Ripley school achieved brilliant results and is looking forward to A-levels study.

Patrick Gallagher from Ripley school achieved brilliant results and is looking forward to A-levels study. Photo: Submit

