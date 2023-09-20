Garstang pub romps to success at prestigious Great British Pub Awards 2023
The Bellflower at Garstang lifted the trophy for Best Pub for Dogs at the Great British Pub Awards, which this year attracted a record number of entries.
This is the second year running the pub has taken the award which was presented at a glittering awards ceremony at Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, yesterday (September 19).
The Bellflower said on its Facebook page: “We WON!!!! The Bellflower are OFFICIALLY the Nation’s BEST Pub for Dogs 2023!!!!”
Manager Heather Porter-Brandwood added: “It was an amazing day. Our team absolutely loved it. We’re already thinking of new ideas to get us into the next one.”
The pub was also shortlisted in the Best Pub Garden category, but was pipped at the post on the night by the Gaggle of Geese, Buckland Newton, Dorchester.
Morecambe’s William Mitchell made the shortlist for Punch Pub of the Year but narrowly missed out on the evening to The Plough in Prestbury, Cheltenham.
They said: “What an honour it was to be nominated for Best Punch Pub of the Year!
“While we may not have won, we are proud of our Punch family. Proud of our staff and so very grateful to all of our customers for their continued support!”
A spokesperson for the Great British Pub Awards 2023 said: “ A record number of pubs from across Great Britain entered the awards and were put through two rigorous rounds of judging from our industry professionals to determine the very best in the nation.”