Garstang pub romps to success at prestigious Great British Pub Awards 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Bellflower at Garstang lifted the trophy for Best Pub for Dogs at the Great British Pub Awards, which this year attracted a record number of entries.

This is the second year running the pub has taken the award which was presented at a glittering awards ceremony at Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, yesterday (September 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bellflower said on its Facebook page: “We WON!!!! The Bellflower are OFFICIALLY the Nation’s BEST Pub for Dogs 2023!!!!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bellflower team at the awards ceremony.

Manager Heather Porter-Brandwood added: “It was an amazing day. Our team absolutely loved it. We’re already thinking of new ideas to get us into the next one.”

The pub was also shortlisted in the Best Pub Garden category, but was pipped at the post on the night by the Gaggle of Geese, Buckland Newton, Dorchester.

Morecambe’s William Mitchell made the shortlist for Punch Pub of the Year but narrowly missed out on the evening to The Plough in Prestbury, Cheltenham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “What an honour it was to be nominated for Best Punch Pub of the Year!

“While we may not have won, we are proud of our Punch family. Proud of our staff and so very grateful to all of our customers for their continued support!”