Morecambe pub couple win top award

A Morecambe pub couple have thanked their staff and customers after picking up a top award.
By Debbie Butler
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:47 BST
Steve and Tricia Ulyatt who run The William Mitchell on Westgate were thrilled to be named regional winner at this year’s Punch Publican of the Year Awards 2023.

After attending the awards ceremony in Burton, the couple posted on the pub’s Facebook page about their delight.

"We had such a lovely time last night we almost forgot to share this...,” they said.

Steve and Tricia Ulyatt of the William Mitchell with their award.Steve and Tricia Ulyatt of the William Mitchell with their award.
Steve and Tricia Ulyatt of the William Mitchell with their award.
“We were the Regional Winner of Punch Publican of the Year Award 2023!

“Thanks to our staff for making this possible and obviously to our amazing customers who make The William Mitchell a great place to be!”

The William Mitchell, along with The Bellflower in Garstang, have also been shortlisted for the Great British Pub Awards awards.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, on Tuesday September 19.

