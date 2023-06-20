Arit Anderson from Gardeners’ World opens the free four-day festival – which will offer fun events for all the family – on Thursday July 27 from 9am.

The event promises to be jam packed full of local stallholders, live music, food and drink, and interesting guest speakers – along with nature play drop-in sessions and circus skills workshops.

After opening the event, TV presenter Arit will host the first Tent Talk of the weekend talking about her life, Gardeners’ World and her passion for garden design, followed by a short Q&A. This is

Arit Anderson.

a free event and limited seating will be available.

The Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see the garden centre host Masterchef champion Irini Tzortzoglou, travel writer Tom Chesshyre and award-winning garden designer Darryl Moore for their

very own Tent Talks followed by book signings in the shop. Tickets for these talks can be purchased online and in store.

Managing Director of Beetham Nurseries, Stephen Abbit, said: “We cannot wait to host our very first summer festival following the successes of our previous events. We are delighted to be welcoming local producers and makers, along with brilliant bands, something for all the family and our own exclusive offers right across the weekend.

"We look forward to welcoming Arit Anderson to help us kick things off.”