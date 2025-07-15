A movie actress who starred in The Full Monty, dancer and novelist received her Doctorate today (July 15) from Lancaster University.

Star of screen and stage, English actor and author Emily Woof is probably best known for film and TV roles including Mandy in The Full Monty and Nancy in Oliver Twist.

She received her PhD in Dance and Novel Writing at today’s graduation ceremony.

Emily, the daughter of Wordsworth Trust Director the late Dr Robert Woof, was born and brought up in Newcastle upon Tyne where she attended Heaton Comprehensive School before going up to St Catherine's College, Oxford, where she obtained a degree in English.

Emily is also very proud of her Lancastrian family connections as her grandfather was a tenant farmer and farm manager at the former Royal Albert Hospital farm in Lancaster, and her Lancaster born and bred father went to Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

He kept the family’s regional connections to the North West and was the first Director of Wordsworth Trust, which looks after Dove Cottage and runs the tourist attraction now known as Wordsworth Grasmere, in Cumbria. Her mum, Pamela, continues to live in Cumbria.

Emily started writing and performing her own work while at university taking a year out to train in physical theatre with Philippe Gaulier and Monika Pagneux in Paris.

She also trained in trapeze in Bristol FoolTime and London's Circus Space and created a series of solo shows ‘Sex II’, ‘Sex III’ and ‘Revolver’ which combined music, dance and theatre, working with her partner, British comedian, writer, actor and screenwriter Hamish McColl.

Her work won Fringe Firsts, and Perrier Pick of the Fringe awards at Edinburgh.

She began her career on the big screen after she was spotted by casting director Susie Figgis playing Juliet in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ directed by Neil Bartlett.

She was offered the lead role opposite Rufus Sewell in ‘The Woodlanders’ and this began her life in film and television.

She has also appeared in several other television roles, ranging from period dramas (Middlemarch) to contemporary drama (Killer Net) and comedy (The Ronni Ancona Show). In 2016, she appeared in Coronation Street as the detective investigating the murder of Callum Logan (Sean Ward)

She continued to write her own work and published two novels. She has recently returned to creating work for the stage.

Emily’s fascination for the combination of text and movement has long been at the forefront of her work and it was the connection between her own two creative practices that led her to ask the question ‘can we dance a novel?’

“It’s a good question IF a bit mad,” says Emily, who also writes for film, radio and theatre.

“So, I got a full scholarship to work and study at Lancaster University’s Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts.

“Eighty per cent of my PhD is a novel that I have actually danced and 20 per cent is dissertation.”

She successfully applied for Northwest Research Council funding to investigate just how dance could be used not only as part of a story or a novel but as a way of generating the novel.

Emily said choosing Lancaster University for her PhD was a very easy choice given her huge connection to the North West.