Lancaster music venue announces closure

A popular Lancaster music venue has announced it is to close at the end of the year.

Kanteena in Brewery Lane will hold a New Year’s Eve party before shutting its doors for good.

In its six years the venue has hosted numerous gigs and events including The Lovely Eggs, The Zutons, Bez, Space and The Bluetones as well as tribute acts.

It has also been a major part of Lancaster Music Festival.

Kanteena. Photo by Mambo Photography via Kanteena

The team announced the impending closure on Facebook, saying: “When we began building Kanteena at Brewery Lane six years ago, we always knew it was meant to be temporary.

"At the time, we expected to be here for no more than three years.

“As it stands, the notice we’ve been given is that this New Year’s Eve (no sooner) will be our last night of Kanteena at Brewery Lane.

“Just to be clear. There is no drama. No one is ill. There are no financial issues and no secrets or scams.

Lancaster band The Lovely Eggs performing at Kanteena.

“Our landlords have been brilliant throughout. Honouring every promise, including giving us plenty of time to wrap things up properly.

“We’ve had an amazing six years here, and we’re not slowing down now. Not a chance!

“We’re still booking acts right through to the end of the year and organising an epic farewell party for New Year’s Eve.

“We want the best for Lancaster. What a place! The great people we’ve met on this journey, and we’re determined to give you all a good time until we close.

“As for what comes next – plans are 'brewing', but nothing’s set in stone just yet.

“We'd love to stay, but when your time’s up, your time’s up.

“This place would be nothing without the public, the community we have all built.

“Big thanks to all the team who make this chaos possible and the guard dogs for keeping the place safe!”

Kanteena will hold a sixth birthday party in October, with free tickets now available online at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/arohjtka/big-6th-birthday-bash

They added: “Thanks to you all for supporting us. It’s always amazed us how often people come in. You really set the tone! You make it happen.”

“With that in mind, we want to show our thanks by inviting you to our sixth and final birthday shindig.

“There might not be jelly and ice cream, but there will be one hell of a celebration!

“Here’s to one final season at Brewery Lane – let's make it count.”

Forthcoming gigs at Kanteena include tributes to The Smiths, The Stone Roses and Paul Weller, Radio 2 DJ Trevor Nelson, and 90s band Dodgy.