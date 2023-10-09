Fresh hope for Morecambe's landmark old Co-op building thanks to £750k cash boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Progress on the refurbishment and reuse of Centenary House on Regent Road can now be made thanks to the award of a government grant worth nearly £750,000.

Originally built in 1927 and extended in 1961, Centenary House originally housed the Lancaster & District Co-operative Society department store, but has become an eyesore having been largely vacant since the mid-1990s.

Bought by the city council as part of the West End masterplan, the intention is to refurbish the building’s upper floors to provide affordable housing and accommodation for local arts businesses, retaining the Co-Op late shop that occupies one-half of the ground floor.

The former Co-op department store in Regent Road, Morecambe.

The plans have stalled in recent times but now, thanks to a £749,016 grant from the Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF), the plans can be progressed and will now be worked up in greater detail before a planning application is submitted.

Coun Caroline Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “The ongoing regeneration of Morecambe is a priority for the council.

“We are in urgent need of more affordable housing and if we are able to provide it while bringing this building back into use then that has to be a positive.

Centenary house as it is today. There is still a Co-op store in part of the building

“Progressing the refurbishment and reuse of Centenary House would not be possible without the grant funding support from the Brownfield Land Release Fund and I’m grateful for the support so we can now progress with the development.”

The council is working with a specialist regeneration developer, Place Capital Group, to bring forward the development.

David Smith Milne, Place Capital Group chief executive, said: “We are really pleased to be helping the council to bring this lovely old building back to life. We know the West End of Morecambe very well and it is once again crying out for quality developers who care about its future.”

In addition to the BLFR funding for Centenary House, the council has also been successful in securing £690,000 for its plans to redevelop the former Skerton High School site with approximately 130 new affordable homes to rent.

An old flyer for Centenary House on Regent Road in Morecambe.

About Centenary House

Located on a main thoroughfare leading to the promenade and next to the first traffic lights in the town, Centenary House became as important a feature in Morecambe as the Winter Gardens, the ice cream parlours and the cinemas.

Currently it is little more than a shell – however its potential is immense.