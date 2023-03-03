Free-for-all at Lancaster taxi rank as fights break out over lack of cabs

Kelvin Ellershaw, managing director of 32090 taxis, says the situation outside his Church Street premises is the worst he’s known in his 24 years in the business.

"It’s an awful place at night outside our premises,” he said. "People come down to our offices from different pubs and it’s a free-for-all.

"As early as 9pm, people are fighting outside. We can’t get rid of them quick enough as taxis won’t come out.

The 32090 taxi rank in Church Street, Lancaster.

"They are saying they don’t need that hassle. I’ve been in that position for 24 years and it’s the worse I’ve ever known.”

Kelvin, who was speaking at a Lancaster BID Business Breakfast meeting this week at the Royal Kings Arms Hotel, said it was costing him thousands of pounds for security, which he could ill afford.

"The amount of taxis we’ve got are struggling to cope," he said. “Sometimes we have two to three doormen on and they can’t control the trouble.

"It’s mainly because people are waiting longer. There is just more and more hassle.

"Drivers don’t want to do Friday and Saturday night because of the grief.

“I find this so frustrating. I don’t know what I can do to solve this problem.”

Kelvin employs 70 drivers but only 35 work weekends. The driver shortage is also worse since many cabbies did not return to the job after the pandemic. This left a major shortage across the district, particularly to cope with the night-time trade.

Lancashire police and crime commissioner, Andrew Snowden, said: “During Covid, a lot of people in the taxi trade switched to delivery drivers so there is now a shortage of taxi drivers.

"The prevalence of drugs as well as drink is also a driver in violence. There has been a significant increase in the amount of cocaine that is in use and that drives more violent behaviour.”

Sgt Lindsay Brown said: “Wait times are longer so people get more agitated.

"There has been a 30% drop in anti social behaviour but in this particular issue, everything is concentrated in that small area.

"We’re certainly aware of the issue and we will do what we can to mitigate.”