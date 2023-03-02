Crackdown after anti social behaviour in Lancaster city centre hit crisis point

A Lancaster BID Business Breakfast this week heard how a year ago, anti social behaviour in the city had reached crisis point.

Tony Johnson, BID manager, told the meeting: “Market Square was like the wild, wild west at times and collectively we’ve improved that.”

BID members meeting at the Royal Kings Arms Hotel heard how £10k awarded by Andrew Snowden, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, had helped in the Safe and Secure Lancaster campaign to reduce anti social behaviour.

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire police and crime commissioner, speaking at the Lancaster BID breakfast meeting.

The money had paid for extra hours for the BID warden to patrol the city centre and this had contributed to the improvement.

Mr Snowden said: “The reason I was really happy to support this project is because it was really clear that there were partners and businesses and organisations coming together to actually work together to solve problems, rather than just shouting at each other about who’s not doing what.

"And that is one of the examples across Lancashire where we know that we are seeing reductions in anti social behaviour and low level crime, where everyone's coming together saying we in this room can fix this and that’s where I’m always willing to put a bit of money in because it just helps to get things moving.”

Mr Snowden went on to say that Lancaster was very safe compared to other areas. “It’s one of the safest places in the county although there are particular issues with the cycleway between Lancaster and Morecambe,” he said.

“Keeping on top of anti social behaviour is a key issue.”

District loss and prevention manager for TK Maxx, Lindsey Gibson, said stores though were seeing an increase in crime.

Chief Inspector Dave Hanan said the increase in shoplifting was probably a result of the cost of living crisis.

"We’ve seen a spike in the last couple of months so we’re looking at that,” he said.

"Are there other underlying causes other than just criminality – people stealing to feed their families or something like that?”

